Hospice cared for 514 patients | News.at

Nine palliative care professionals looked after a total of 514 patients in the previous year. 20 volunteer women and men accompanied 191 people and their relatives through the dying process. The palliative care team, which guarantees 24-hour on-call service 365 days a year, performed 6,879 hours of 3,200 home visits. The volunteers of the association brought it to 1537 hours. Hospital stays can be reduced thanks to the professional commitment of the entire team. On the other hand, the possibility of dying at home has increased significantly.

