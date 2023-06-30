Home » Hospital El Salvador will attend chronic patients of Magisterial Well-being – Diario La Página
Hospital El Salvador will attend chronic patients of Magisterial Well-being

The director of Hospital El Salvador, Laura Miranda, and the director of the Institute for Teacher Welfare (ISBM), Silvia Canales, signed an agreement that has the purpose of benefiting more than 90,000 ISBM users.

“Hospital El Salvador plays a fundamental role in the health of the Salvadoran population, and now also for the ISBM family and our more than 90,000 users affiliated to the institute,” said Silvia Canales, president director of Bienestar Magisterial.

This agreement has the objective of providing care to patients in intensive and intermediate care units, such as chronic degenerative ailments and chronic non-communicable diseases, likewise, to patients who are in a decompensated phase.

Laura Miranda, director of Hospital El Salvador, stressed that they have the equipment and trained personnel to benefit users who need it. “We seek to provide timely services to users. Our UCI is the only one in the country that has eight specializations, ”she indicated.

