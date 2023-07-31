Hospital guard dies in collision with bus

Adrian Ostaiza Zambranowho worked as a guard for a hospital from Portoviejois the new victim of traffic accidents in manabí.

Adrian Ostaiza did not resist the injuries he suffered after a car accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in portoviejocapital of manabí.

He accident it happened on the road Portoviejo-El Rodeosector de Monday from the municipal landfill, authorities confirmed.

Ostaiza, who was a security guard at a hospital in Portoviejo, due to circumstances that are being investigated. it crashed against a city bus when he was in a car.

Adrian Ostaiza he was trapped between the twisted irons of the car.

The collision occurred head-on, several witnesses said.

With the help of the inhabitants of the San Andres sitedescent of the municipal landfill on the road Portoviejo-El RodeoThe wounded man was released.

Ostaiza was taken to the hospital Verdi Cevallos Baldawhere the doctors could not do much for him, since the blows to his body caused his death hours later.

His remains are already in the morgue in Manta for the autopsy.

The expert will determine what happened and who is responsible for this accident occurred in portoviejo.

Adrian Ostaiza Zambrano lived in the sector the mocorita of the parish Alajuelacountryside of portoviejo.

