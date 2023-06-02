Hospital reform: Philippi fears no negative consequences | > – News

Status: 06/02/2023 8:38 p.m Lower Saxony’s Health Minister Philippi (SPD) exchanged views with industry representatives in Hanover about the planned federal hospital reform. Not much will change for the country.

With the planned federal hospital reform, the clinics are to be set up for the future. Minister of Health Andreas Philippi assumes that this will not change much for Lower Saxony. The hospital law in Lower Saxony has already been adjusted accordingly and has already anticipated the basic structure of the reform. Accordingly, the clinics should be divided into:

basic and regular care homes

Specialist clinics with specializations

Maximum care provider with more than 600 beds.

In principle, the plans of the state should fit well into the plans of the federal government, reports the NDR in Lower Saxony. However, because a key issues paper for the hospital reform should not be available in Berlin until the end of June at the earliest, Philippi wants to wait and see how the situation at the federal level develops.

AUDIO: What will change for Lower Saxony with the hospital reform? (1min)

Philippi: Emergencies can be treated in any clinic

Even before the meeting, Philippi had emphasized that every clinic in Lower Saxony can always treat emergencies – even if the hospitals will in future be divided according to the services they offer. “There will always be an internist and a surgical ward as well as obstetrics,” Philippi told NDR in Lower Saxony. He considers the planned reform to be necessary. This is the only way that the standard of medical care in the clinics can be maintained and at the same time remain affordable.

Hospital reform is scheduled to start in early 2024

The hospital reform planned by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) provides for classifications in the hospital network that range from basic care close to home to standard care and maximum care in university hospitals. The Federal Ministry of Health would also like to introduce uniform quality criteria so that clinics can provide certain services. At the same time, the often criticized flat-rate fees are to be abolished in many areas. Instead, it is planned to reimburse the clinics as a flat rate for what are known as upfront costs. After consultations on Thursday, Lauterbach was optimistic that a draft law could be drafted over the summer so that the reform could come into force on January 1 of next year.

