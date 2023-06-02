Home » Hospital reform: Philippi fears no negative consequences | > – News
News

Hospital reform: Philippi fears no negative consequences | > – News

by admin
Hospital reform: Philippi fears no negative consequences | > – News

Status: 06/02/2023 8:38 p.m

Lower Saxony’s Health Minister Philippi (SPD) exchanged views with industry representatives in Hanover about the planned federal hospital reform. Not much will change for the country.

With the planned federal hospital reform, the clinics are to be set up for the future. Minister of Health Andreas Philippi assumes that this will not change much for Lower Saxony. The hospital law in Lower Saxony has already been adjusted accordingly and has already anticipated the basic structure of the reform. Accordingly, the clinics should be divided into:

  • basic and regular care homes
  • Specialist clinics with specializations
  • Maximum care provider with more than 600 beds.

In principle, the plans of the state should fit well into the plans of the federal government, reports the NDR in Lower Saxony. However, because a key issues paper for the hospital reform should not be available in Berlin until the end of June at the earliest, Philippi wants to wait and see how the situation at the federal level develops.

AUDIO: What will change for Lower Saxony with the hospital reform? (1min)

Philippi: Emergencies can be treated in any clinic

Even before the meeting, Philippi had emphasized that every clinic in Lower Saxony can always treat emergencies – even if the hospitals will in future be divided according to the services they offer. “There will always be an internist and a surgical ward as well as obstetrics,” Philippi told NDR in Lower Saxony. He considers the planned reform to be necessary. This is the only way that the standard of medical care in the clinics can be maintained and at the same time remain affordable.

See also  Treating hand arthrosis: mirror therapy, lens bath, nutrition | > - Guide

Further information

Central emergency room Bethesda Hospital Bergedorf: A wide variety of cases end up here – from a broken arm to a heart attack. © NDR/AGAPLESION DIAKONIEKLINIKUM HAMBURG

2 Min

The diagnosis is devastating: more than half of the clinics are in the red. The planned reform is the cure for Vera Wolfkampf.
2 Min

Hospital reform is scheduled to start in early 2024

The hospital reform planned by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) provides for classifications in the hospital network that range from basic care close to home to standard care and maximum care in university hospitals. The Federal Ministry of Health would also like to introduce uniform quality criteria so that clinics can provide certain services. At the same time, the often criticized flat-rate fees are to be abolished in many areas. Instead, it is planned to reimburse the clinics as a flat rate for what are known as upfront costs. After consultations on Thursday, Lauterbach was optimistic that a draft law could be drafted over the summer so that the reform could come into force on January 1 of next year.

Further information

NDR health expert Markus Grill. ©Screenshot

3 Min

Among other things, the financing is to be changed and quality standards are to be standardized. Assessments by Markus Grill.
3 Min

A baby grabs his foot with his fingers. © dpa-Bildfunk Photo: Fabian Strauch/dpa

That brings relief. However, private hospitals in particular could close the maternity wards. (05/10/2023)
more

Surveillance monitor in the hospital. © beerkoff/fotolia Photo: beerkoff

Above all, the fact that the flat rate per case for the payment of treatments should be abolished meets with approval. (07.12.2022)
more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 06/02/2023 | 10:00 a.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Liaocheng, Shandong: Wheat covered with Longhuang “Three Summers”...

Leading children in the Cordillera Kids – breaking...

Gasoline in Colombia will rise $600 in June:...

Excavations in Kropp: “Could advance our history by...

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar and the Mastercard...

To the food industry, Invima provides peace of...

US electricity market tightly regulated: downgrade for utility...

Song Zhiyong: Building the Soul with Learning, Enhancing...

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar and the Mastercard...

So far this year, the Boyacá Police have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy