Guaranteeing prompt and timely attention to any medical emergency that the population presents during the holiday period is a priority for the Government of President Nayib Bukele, therefore the hospitals and medical units of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS), as well as hospitals of the public network, will maintain emergency care throughout the country.

In addition, the ISSS community clinics, as well as the health units of the Solidarity Health Fund (Fosalud) have extended hours and emergencies, so the authorities ask the population to go to the nearest care centers in case of any complication. of health.

In the case of the ISSS, in addition to hospitals, community clinics, medical units will have extended hours from Monday to Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following points: Miramonte, Ayutuxtepeque, San Antonio Abad, Virgen del Tránsito , Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, Lourdes Colón, San Marcos, San Martín, Santa Lucía, Ciudad Delgado, Montemaría, Santa Mónica, Merliot, Antiguo Cuscatlán, San Antonio, Panamericana, Santa Rosa de Lima, San Francisco Gotera, UM Chalatenango, UM Chinameca, Cojutepeque MU, San Vicente MU.

Meanwhile, the opening hours in general pharmacies located in MetroISSS, Plaza Mundo Soyapango, Plaza Mundo Apopa, Unidad Médica Santa Ana and Plaza Chaparrastique (San Miguel) will have a holiday on April 6, 7 and 8, resuming activities on Sunday, April 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and, starting Monday, April 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The General Pharmacy of the Zacamil Polyclinic will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 6, 7, and 8. In addition, the population can consult the Dr. ISSS Online service to receive medical guidance 24/7 from the comfort of their home, by entering: https://isss.gob.sv/servicios/consultaenlinea/ or by calling 127, option 2 to make your appointment.

On the other hand, the new ISSS La Ceiba also has the following services: orthopedics, geriatrics, dermatology, nephrology, palliative care, early cancer care and, as of April 12, the ophthalmology service.

As part of the 2023 Summer Plan, the Government has deployed all the institutional teams so that both national and foreign tourists enjoy safe vacations and with all the care services at their fingertips.