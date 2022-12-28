The first 50 Cuban doctors who will be employed in Calabrian hospitals have arrived in Cosenza. This was established by the convention signed in August by the president of the Calabria Region and ad acta commissioner for health Roberto Occhiuto to the embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Rome with the Comercializadora de Servicios Medicos Cubanos SA (Csmc SA), the Cuban doctors’ society, for the provision of medical and health services.

Hospitals in trouble

The agreement, which at the time had sparked controversy, will allow the white coats of the Caribbean country to be temporarily used (just under 500) for at least six months, which can be further extended in Calabrian hospitals suffering from a shortage of doctors.

“They tried to stop us, with controversies and bureaucratic hitches, but we did it. As I have said on several occasions – added the governor – they will not steal any jobs from Italian doctors, but they will help us keep wards and hospitals On January 2 they will start the course at the University of Calabria and as soon as they are ready they will start working in the Calabrian hospitals”.

Once able to take up service, the Cuban professionals who are part of this first contingent will be assigned to the hospitals of Locri, Polistena, Gioia Tauro and Melito Porto Salvo. Subsequently, interventions will be carried out in the other structures of the region.

“Collapsed Calabrian health care”

“We have reached the recruitment of doctors in Cuba – President Occhiuto declared at the time of the signing of the agreement – because the Calabrian health system is collapsing, but the problem of recruiting doctors is a problem that all the other Italian regions also have “No one wants to put Italian or Calabrian doctors aside. Indeed, we are ready – added Occhiuto – to hire them, and for an indefinite period. But in our country and in Calabria in particular, at this moment, there is an objective difficulty in finding and to hire doctors. The Region has made tenders and expressions of interest, and everyone has gone deserted”.