Host Nadiya Matveeva advises to walk more and sleep to fight stress

Popular presenter Nadiya Matveeva (STB), who started an affair with a young man, said that it helps her to maintain physical and mental health during the Great War.

— In difficult times, we acutely feel the basic need to survive and live on, said Nadiya, addressing her fans. — It does not seem like something mundane and understandable, as in the stable years of our lives, but a challenge that we accept. But the quality of life itself depends on our personal resource. First of all, physical and psychological health. We must realize that this resource is greatly influenced by how well we know how to take care of ourselves.

The presenter admitted that under the influence of chronic stress, she experienced a deterioration in her health due to a hormonal imbalance. It was then that she realized that she had to return to her old habits.

– It is necessary to drink a sufficient amount of water every day, Nadia is confident. — I also love walking. They became my salvation. In addition, in order to feel positive emotions that directly affect mental health, I try to keep in touch with people who inspire me. And also to inspire other people. This is very important to me.

Another important component of physical and mental health for Nadia is sleep.

— Unfortunately, circumstances prevent us from getting a full night’s sleep today, but we are able to influence our own well-being, — Nadiya notes. — It is necessary to form a habit of going to bed on time and getting enough rest as much as possible today. It is the duty of all Ukrainian men and women to try to sleep as much as possible. Because sleep is the way to preserve health.

