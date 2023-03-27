This Sunday, March 26, kienyke.com launched the first chapter of Zona Hostil, your new journalistic product with which he seeks to enter those “places where everyone wants to leave” and do an immersive exercise in urban reporting.

This first installment, focused on the large prison overcrowding that exists in the Immediate Reaction Units or URIS, led the Hostile Zone team to visit one of these places and demonstrate the inhumane conditions in which today, Only in Bogotá, more than 20,000 detainees suffer first hand an overcrowding of 260%.

For the first time, a journalistic program in Colombia enters one of the most dangerous URIS in Bogotá to record, with a camera in hand, the disgusting sanitary conditions, the degrading intramural food and the slow penal system that has led detainees to add up to 3 years without their processes advancing.