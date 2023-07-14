Hot, all records broken in Italy from Sunday? – Scientific news.it

shutterstock_1399172807

The scenario described by Antonio Sanò, founder of iLMeteo.it, regarding the heat wave expected in Italy starting next weekend is at times alarming. There is talk of “significant” changes in the national weather profile.

Charon, the African anticyclone

To be responsible for this change will be Charon, the African anticyclone which will bring short storms, which should however only affect some northern regions on Saturday, and a violent rise in temperatures which should take place from Sunday 16 July.

Sub-Saharan anticyclone

There is talk of a powerful sub-Saharan anticyclone expected for the weekend. Temperatures of 35-36° centigrade could be reached on Saturday but the heat should already increase from Sunday. From this day, temperatures will exceed 38-39° Celsius in various regions, from Tuscany to Lazio, and in some areas, such as the Tavoliere della Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia, temperatures could easily exceed 40°.

Even the temperatures during the night will be record-breaking

It’s not just daytime temperatures that are worrying, but nighttime temperatures as well. There is talk of “tropical nights”, with temperatures that, during the night, will never drop below 20° Celsius and will remain around 23-24° in various Italian regions. As if that weren’t enough, the humidity will also reach abnormal levels, further increasing the sensation of heat.

How many heat records will be broken?

This heat wave could lead to the breaking of several records in several Italian cities. The escalation brought about by the African anticyclone Charon will cause an anomalous rise in temperatures. Over the next week temperatures could reach 41-43° in Florence and Rome while in Puglia they could reach 45° with record highs of 48° in Sardinia and Sicily. Consider that the current Italian record is 48.8° Celsius. These records could be broken over the next week and no “truces” are expected.

FAQ

What will happen after the severe storms in the northern regions?

In a few days, a powerful sub-Saharan high pressure system called Charon will replace the African heat brought by the Cerberus high pressure system. Temperatures are expected to be even higher in Italy.

What are the forecasts for the weekend?

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny days, but will differ in terms of temperatures. While Saturday temperatures will not exceed 35-36°C in most cities, Sunday they will reach 38-39°C in Tuscany and Lazio and even 40-41°C in Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.

How are heat waves formed?

Heat waves form when high-pressure systems trap warm air near the ground, preventing it from rising and causing a rise in temperature. The absence of rain and prolonged warm air contribute to the intensity of heatwaves.

What are the main causes of global warming?

The main cause of global warming is man’s burning of fossil fuels, which releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This contributes to extreme weather events and intensifying heat waves.

How can I recognize heat exhaustion and heatstroke?

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include profuse sweating, nausea, and red, hot skin. Heatstroke is characterized by a cessation of sweating, a rapid increase in core temperature and requires immediate medical attention.

