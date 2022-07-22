TRIESTE. The grip of the heat on Italy does not diminish: if today, 21 July, there are 14 cities with a “red stamp” (Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Viterbo), from Friday 22 July their number will rise to 16: to those of today, in fact, Trieste and Verona will be added – as emerges from the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Today Trieste is marked at alert level 2 (“orange sticker”) as well as Verona, while tomorrow it will concern Civitavecchia, breaking latest news and Venice.

Finally, on Saturday, the ‘orange sticker’ is expected for Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Palermo, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria and Venice.

Level 3, red dot, indicates emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases.

The longer the heat wave, the greater the expected negative health effects.