Hot Chip Challenge: Manufacturer recalls extremely hot “hot chips”.

Recall of the “Hot Chip Challenge” (symbolic image) Photo: IMAGO/ELA CELIK

The food manufacturer “KBB Sweets” is recalling the “Hot Chip Challenge” product. The warning affects four federal states – including Baden-Württemberg.

The food manufacturer “KBB Sweets” has recalled the “Hot Chip Challenge” product from the “Hot Chip” brand. The examination of the chips revealed different and sometimes very high concentrations of capsaicin, the company warned on Monday on the portal lebensmittelwarnung.de disseminated message.

This could cause consumers to experience skin and mucous membrane irritations, nausea and vomiting or circulatory problems. Therefore the product should be returned. The food warning affects four federal states: Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein.

Packaging in the shape of a coffin

According to the internet portal, the authorities also have official reports on the various batches of the “Hot Chip Challenge”. The amount of spiciness fluctuates considerably in the samples – even across batches. The very high level of spiciness can have health consequences, so it is recommended that you avoid consuming the product.

The “Hot Chip Challenge” packaging in the shape of a coffin contains a single extremely hot tortilla chip – as well as latex gloves to touch. In the “Hot Chip Challenge” of the same name circulating on social media, participants challenge themselves to eat the spicy corn tortilla chips. There are numerous videos on the Internet of people taking part in the test of courage. In some cases, children and young people then had to be treated in hospital. The tortilla chips are seasoned with the hottest type of chili in the world.