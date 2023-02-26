On February 25, the 2nd China Digital Carbon Neutral Summit Forum with the theme of “Digital Leading Green Development” kicked off in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. This forum focuses on the cutting-edge trends and innovative practices of digitally empowering the “Double Carbon” goal. Academicians and experts share research results and thoughts from their respective fields of expertise.

▲Green and low-carbon action achievements exhibition site in digital space

Du Xiangwan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Senior Scientific Advisor of the China Academy of Engineering Physics:

Correct understanding of China‘s energy and resource endowment, “establish first and then destroy”

Du Xiangwan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, deputy director of the National Energy Advisory Expert Committee, and senior scientific advisor of the China Academy of Engineering Physics, said that it is necessary to correctly understand China‘s energy resource endowment, pay attention to saving, efficient and clean use of coal, and at the same time gradually develop non-fossil energy.

Du Xiangwan talked about energy intensity. He said that the energy consumed by my country to produce a unit of GDP is 1.5 times the world average. “This is already progress. It was twice the world‘s average level.” Du Xiangwan said that if the energy intensity is reduced from 1.5 to 1, it means that more than one billion tons of coal can be saved every year.

At the same time, Du Xiangwan said that the endowment of energy resources should be established first and then destroyed.

What does it mean to establish first and then break? Du Xiangwan explained that it is necessary to recognize not only the resources of fossil energy in our country, but also non-fossil energy, especially renewable energy resources. , “Now fossil energy accounts for more than 80%, and coal alone accounts for 56%. First of all, coal must be used well.”

While making good use of coal, we should also pay attention to the reserve-production ratio. Du Xiangwan said that the coal storage-production ratio is 40 years, the oil storage-production ratio is 18 years, and the natural gas storage-production ratio is 30 years. Although coal is relatively rich in oil and gas, my country’s coal is not rich, and the per capita possession is the world average. Owns half of the level.

“What does the 40-year reserve-production ratio mean? It means that by around 2060, even if there is no carbon neutrality, the mineable reserves of coal will be almost the same.” Du Xiangwan said, “So we must pay attention to saving, efficient and clean utilization of coal, and at the same time gradually Develop non-fossil energy. This is the first step, and when it is enough, coal will be gradually reduced.”

Zhu Tong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and dean of the School of Environmental Science and Engineering of Peking University:

Relying on big data can better predict future air pollution

According to Zhu Tong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and dean of the School of Environmental Science and Engineering of Peking University, air pollution and climate change are major challenges faced by human society, but relying on traditional physical models makes predictions and forecasts have many uncertainties. Therefore, a large amount of observation data is required, and the digital twin earth came into being. “The fusion of digital twins, observational data and models provides a very powerful tool for predicting future environmental and climate changes. Among them, observation means such as satellite remote sensing and ground observation networks can obtain a large amount of data on the earth’s environment. In order to integrate For different data, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has established an international research center for big data for sustainable development, and Peking University has also established a comprehensive data sharing platform for atmospheric compound pollution, so as to break down data islands and play an important role in supporting digital model simulations.”

In terms of digital models, the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences built China‘s Earth System Simulation Laboratory last year. “The fusion of digital models and data will be the direction of our future development. Relying on big data, we can have a deep understanding of current air pollution and better predict future air pollution.”

In addition, Zhu Tong believes that human health is closely related to the environment. “Exposomes hopes to be able to track people’s whole life, from infancy to old age, from eating, breathing to eating, tracking how many pollutants enter the human body, which puts forward higher requirements for big data, sensors and data analysis.”

In Zhu Tong’s view, Chengdu is developing very rapidly in improving the ecological environment. “In the future, I hope that Chengdu can take further measures. Specifically, in terms of transportation, it can promote the development of new energy vehicles, while ensuring the city’s power grid and charging infrastructure. Requirements; at the same time rely on low-carbon measures to protect the health of Chengdu citizens, and promote the integration of low-carbon city, beautiful city and healthy city in Chengdu.”

Ren Fuji, Academician of European Academy of Sciences and Chair Professor of University of Electronic Science and Technology of China:

Chengdu has the advantages of developing digital energy and technology

Ren Fuji, academician of the European Academy of Sciences, honorary vice chairman of the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence, and chair professor of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, said in an interview with reporters at the forum that digitization and greenization are the only way for high-quality development.

Ren Fuji believes that digitization and greenization are complementary. “Digitalization can better promote the development of greening.” Ren Fuji took the environmental protection issues in construction as an example, “During the planning stage of the project, the construction process can be simulated through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and then the calculation process of the construction process can be calculated. How much is the carbon emission? How will it affect the ecological environment? This gives decision makers a visualized option, and also provides engineering means and theoretical basis.”

In Ren Fuji’s view, Chengdu has the energy and technological advantages to develop digitalization. Ren Fuji said that digitalization and artificial intelligence rely on computing power, which requires a lot of electricity, which is not a small consumption of energy. And Chengdu has energy advantages, which is conducive to further promoting the development of digitalization. “But it is unrealistic to use energy to promote rough technology. In the future, we should promote new technologies, improve algorithms, reduce computing power, and make the environment greener.”

In terms of technology, Ren Fuji is also very optimistic about Chengdu. “Speaking of innovation areas, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Pearl River Delta were generally mentioned in the past. We called the coastal areas the crown of innovation areas.” Ren Fuji said, “Chengdu and Sichuan-Chongqing areas should rely on The development of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, etc., will be further innovated on the existing basis, making Chengdu and Sichuan-Chongqing region the shining pearls in the crown of innovation.”

In addition to leading green development through numbers, Ren Fuji also said that Chengdu should make use of its own characteristics to seize the track of great education, great security, great cultural tourism, and great health in the Metaverse. “Especially in terms of cultural tourism and general health, Sichuan and Chengdu have great potential.” Ren Fuji said, “Sichuan has rich historical and cultural resources, but not everyone in the world has the opportunity to come to Sichuan. Taking Sanxingdui as an example, we can Using the technology of the metaverse, we will create a metaverse platform in Sanxingdui, so that people from all over the world can experience the ancient culture of Sichuan personally through this platform.”

Yang Kaizhong, Academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences and Dean of the School of Applied Economics, University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences:

An economy that integrates digital and green will become a new engine for high-quality economic development

Yang Kaizhong, academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, secretary of the party committee of the Institute of Ecological Civilization of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and dean of the School of Applied Economics of the University of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, delivered a keynote speech titled “The Road to the Integration of Green Economy and Digital Economy”. He said that to promote Chinese-style modernization, we must take the road of coordinated and integrated development of the green economy and the digital economy.

“This is the inherent requirement of grasping and leading the new technology and new industry revolution.” Yang Kaizhong said that the new round of technology and industry revolution that is taking place is the integration of green low-carbon renewable energy technology, green digital technology, and transportation technology. “We need to follow this law and take the road of synergistic and integrated development of green economy and digital economy. Focus on promoting the coordinated development of digital industry and data market, renewable energy industry, new energy transportation industry, and carbon market.”

At the same time, this is a strategic requirement for the formation of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other. Yang Kaizhong said that the essence of the new development pattern is to enhance China‘s ability to allocate resources globally. As the two major themes of world development and the commanding heights of global competition, digital economy and green economy are the fundamental direction and strategic focus of global resource allocation. , Whether it can maximize the ability to deploy the digital economy and the green economy globally will determine the success or failure of the formation of a new development pattern. “Therefore, it is a strategic requirement to promote the formation of a new development pattern by giving full play to the synergy between the digital economy and the green economy and maximizing the formation of a strong global resource allocation capability for the integration of the digital and green economy.”

Yang Kaizhong said that from the perspective of developing the digital economy, its sustainable development requires the completion of green transformation. Yang Kaizhong said that the digital economy is an economy that combines intelligent knowledge and creativity to create wealth. It is a key force for reorganizing global factor resources, reshaping the global economic structure, and changing the global competitive landscape.

Yang Kaizhong said, “We believe that the digital and green integrated economy will become an increasingly powerful new engine for high-quality economic development.”

Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News Reporter Peng Jing Photographer Wang Xiao

Original Title: Hot Discussion on Digital Carbon Neutralization and Chengdu Can Seize Metaverse Zhongda Cultural Tourism and Great Health Track