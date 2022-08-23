This year marks the 20th anniversary of the “Jinjiang Experience”. On August 19, Fujian Province held a conference on promoting the “Jinjiang Experience” to promote the high-quality development of the private economy, inheriting and carrying forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, and planning to write a new chapter of development. After the conference, all departments and towns and streets in Jinjiang have expressed that they must vigorously carry forward the “Jinjiang experience”, make practical recruitment and do practical things, strive to create a model of high-quality development of the private economy, promote the integrated development of “industry, city and people”, and create a common prosperity for the county. example.

“Stabilize one side’s economy, create one side’s job, and benefit one side’s people’s livelihood.” Ke Sheng, director of the Jinjiang Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said that they will uphold the principle of human resources and social services for the people, consolidate the employment promotion mechanism, improve the social security system, and deepen the reform of the talent and personnel system. , improve the ability of labor relations governance and other key tasks, continuously improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and make the results of reform and development more and more equitable to benefit the people.

Jiang Dongxiao, director of the Jinjiang Water Conservancy Bureau, said that the development of the real economy and the improvement of urban quality are inseparable from the basic guarantee element of “water”. They will increase the promotion of “Jinjiang Experience”, take innovation and development as the first priority, focus on project construction, speed up the construction of affordable projects, reshape and restore the water ecological environment, actively create a water-saving society, and improve the utilization efficiency of recycled water , make every effort to improve the quality of “water”, and continue to promote the high-quality development of Jinjiang water conservancy in the new era and new journey.

“Green reflects the background, and the landscape reflects the original intention.” Zeng Huoming, director of Jinjiang Forestry and Landscaping Bureau, said that they will build up the four concepts of “careful construction, fine management, exquisite presentation, and smart growth”, focusing on industrial cultivation and landscape improvement. “Four priorities”, service support, and ecological gain, with “green growth”, “green protection”, “loving green” and “living green” as the starting point, and laying the groundwork for “beautiful environment, abundant resources, high-quality services, and excellent carbon sinks” four Zhang Pai brings “gold content” with “green content”, and anchors the high-quality development path of Jinjiang’s forestry and garden cause.

“Currently, urban renewal has gradually shifted from the original simple demolition to ‘retention, reform and demolition’.” Chen Rongsong, director of Jinjiang Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, said that they have increased the promotion of “Jinjiang experience”, based on their functions, and emancipated their minds. Guide, clarify development ideas, further enhance urban functions, speed up urban renewal, improve living environment, and continue to promote urban organic growth through a number of innovative measures such as urban micro-renewal, renovation of old communities, guiding community management upgrades, and optimizing business environment. Renewal and development, in-depth promotion of urban quality improvement, and efforts to meet the needs of the people’s yearning for a better life.

“We will correctly handle the relationship between the development of high-tech industries and traditional industries, and deeply implement the innovation-driven development strategy.” Jiang Jiaxing, director of the Jinjiang Science and Technology Bureau, said that they will increase technology to empower traditional industries to upgrade, and promote the high-tech of traditional industries. On the other hand, it will unswervingly promote the clustering of high-tech industries, optimize the industrial structure, realize the parallel and integrated development of high-tech industries and traditional industries, comprehensively enhance the industrial level and core competitiveness, and write a new chapter of “Jinjiang Experience”.

Cai Weida, director of the Jinjiang Municipal Bureau of Commerce, said that they will focus on making the real economy bigger and stronger, thoroughly implement the two-wheel-drive deployment of “strengthening industries and prospering cities”, and comprehensively carry out the activities of “thousands of cadres in thousands of enterprises, one enterprise and one strategy to promote development”. Continue to promote the opening-up and investment promotion, keep an eye on the leading companies to stabilize foreign investment, seize orders to stabilize foreign trade, and expand domestic demand to promote consumption, etc., to promote high-quality business development, and contribute to the deep integration into the new development pattern of “dual circulation”.

“We will vigorously carry forward the ‘Jinjiang experience’, and we will focus on ‘three aspects’.” Chen Yuanfu, director of the Jinjiang Municipal Finance Bureau, said that the first is to protect people’s livelihood, continue to optimize the structure of fiscal expenditure, implement the requirements of “tight days”, and vigorously reduce non-profitability. Key and non-rigid expenditures, saving limited financial resources, and securing the bottom line of the “three guarantees”; second, to stabilize the economy, earnestly implement a package of policies and measures at all levels to stabilize the economy, and comprehensively apply tax and fee reductions, financing guarantees, loan discounts, and rent reductions and exemptions The third is to promote reform, pay more attention to resource integration and operation, deepen the reform of budget management, fiscal and taxation systems, state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, and continuously improve the efficiency of the management and use of capital resources and assets, and gather development momentum.

Guo Peiyuan, director of the Jinjiang Audit Bureau, said that they will continue to make efforts to escort high-quality development, focusing on digital-intelligence transformation, technological innovation, rural revitalization, living environment, social security, employment, pension, education, health care, cultural tourism, etc. Actively perform duties in the field, promote the effective implementation of major decisions and deployments and policy measures of the central government, provinces and cities, promote the continuous optimization of the business environment, the integrated development of “industry-city-people”, and improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

“The conference mentioned that it is necessary to encourage, support and guide private enterprises to innovate boldly, start businesses with confidence, and create freely, so as to promote the high-quality development of the private economy. This is undoubtedly a booster for Shenzhen and Shanghai, which take the real economy as the main engine of development. ‘.” Sun Jinzhan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shenzhen-Shanghai Town, said that since the beginning of this year, Shenzhen-Shanghai Town has promoted Xunxing through the “three-chain” measures of building a high-quality “service chain”, extending a high-end “industrial chain” and cultivating a professional “talent chain”. The construction of a number of key industrial projects such as , Baihong, and Fulian Printing and Dyeing has contributed to the signing and implementation of projects such as Fucheng, Liuyuan, Tongyi, and Zizaihai. In the next step, through measures such as enhancing the “aggregation power” of new industries, strengthening the “service power” of business and benefiting enterprises, and giving play to the “driving force” of innovation and transformation, we will further strengthen the engine and provide excellent services, so as to promote the high quality of the Haisi style town. Development cohesion kinetic energy.

Yang Shuanghua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zimao Town, said that since the beginning of this year, Zimao Town has focused on inheriting and carrying forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, taking the ecological protection and utilization of Zimao Mountain as an opportunity to speed up mountain repair, water system management, vegetation restoration and infrastructure support, and speed up The construction of scenic spot projects will accelerate the reconstruction and construction process of the area, and form a superimposed effect with projects such as Jinjiang School of Tsinghua High School. and influence. Zimao Town will continue to give full play to Zimao’s ecological, location, and cultural advantages, focus on the goal of building a new Zimao “ecological town, holiday resort, educational highland, livable and suitable for industry”, and develop the “three promotions and three effects”. Actions run through all work throughout the year to ensure the successful completion of all goals and tasks throughout the year.

“Xibin Town must be based on reality, overcome difficulties, and make every effort to build a boutique town that is livable and suitable for business.” Wang Yihong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xibin Town, said that they will vigorously carry forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, and promote the implementation of the project by introducing high-quality enterprises. Revitalize idle land and factories to solve development problems; introduce high-end manufacturing, promote digital and intelligent technological transformation, and further improve the quality of development. At the same time, Xibin Town will further optimize the business environment, take responsibility, and help the high-quality development of enterprises by playing an organizational role, a positional role, and an incubation role.

Wang Binbin, deputy secretary and director of the Party Working Committee of Xiyuan Sub-district, said that the sub-district will continue to carry forward the “Jinjiang experience”, with the drive to seize the day and the tenacity to grasp the iron and traces, to coordinate development and safety, focusing on “one axis and five districts” Construction planning, intensify the revitalization of idle and inefficient spaces, speed up the technological transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the upgrading of basic functions, speed up the construction of modern industrial systems such as modern logistics, exhibition economy, and characteristic agriculture, and do a good job in the integration of “industry and urban people”. Practical measures and practical measures are striving to create an “ecological and livable Xicheng District and a new highland for the modern service industry”.

