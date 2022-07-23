The high temperatures that continue to affect Liguria as much of the rest of Italy and could be at the origin of another tragedy at work.

A 47-year-old man, employee of a hotel in Diano Marina (Imperia), the Metropol in via Provvidenza, where he worked as a dishwasher, died this morning in the structure of an illness. It is not excluded that the sultry heat could be the cause of death. The man, of North African origins, was rescued by the hotel staff who gave the alarm to 118. An ambulance ran up but for the 47-year-old there was now nothing more to do. Investigations are now underway by the carabinieri to reconstruct the story.

The first to help him were the owners of the hotel who tried to assist him while waiting for help to arrive. Although the ambulance with the 118 crew arrived a few minutes later for the man unfortunately there was nothing more to do.

He dies while jogging

And a nurse from Chiavari’s Asl 4, Roberto Caponera, died this morning while jogging. The man was running to Lavagna at nine in the morning when he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. When he got to the hospital he was already dead. Even for him it is not excluded that the sultry heat could be the cause of death.

“The entire community of ASL 4 operators, together with the president and councilor for health of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, writes the health company in a note – they join the pain of the family of colleague Roberto Caponera, who suddenly and prematurely died morning because of an illness “.

“The grief and the memory in these moments of bewilderment and disbelief – adds the general manager of Asl 4, Paolo Petralia – is accompanied by the awareness of a professional career lived by Roberto at the service of the sick in the operating room, a concrete and substantial contribution to care and healing of many of them “.

The dead worker on the roof of a shed

Just a few days ago, again in Liguria but to the east there was another death at work probably linked to the heat. In La Spezia, a fifty-year-old Romanian had died of a heart attack while he was working on the roof of a building under construction intended to house the new offices of the Ferretti shipyard.

The secretary of the CGIL La Spezia Luca Comiti and that of the Fillea CGIL Gianni Carassale had said: “It is still all to be established – continue Comiti and Carassale -, but we reiterate how we must avoid working in this extreme heat in extreme conditions. Now let’s ascertain the dynamics of this death and whoever has responsibility pay. For some time we have been denouncing the prohibitive working conditions of the La Spezia shipbuilding contracts, and today’s case proves it “.

In Genoa a week ago with the rise in temperatures, thanks to an INPS agreement with Ance (Builders’ Association), the construction workers “exposed to the sun” were able to take advantage of the layoffs, stopping for the whole afternoon. A measure to which the trade unions had been working for some time but which materialized after the alert issued by the Ministry of Health.

The risk map

“Laborers for hours under the sun, construction workers in contact with concrete but also those who, indoors, are on duty in the sheds without air conditioning or the unskilled workers with helmets and not very breathable protective suits up to the employees in the laundries in constant contact with machinery “: it is the identikit of the ‘workers’ who could develop, with higher probability, pathologies linked to high temperatures, traced by Marco Morabito, researcher of the CNR interviewed by the breaking latest news.

Meanwhile, the social partners are on a war footing after the death, yesterday, of the 60-year-old worker for knocking his head to the ground after fainting (according to the unions because of the heat) in a company in Rivoli (Turin). “There are no air conditioning systems in the company”, denounce Fiom-Cgil and Fim-Cisl, who have called for a 4-hour strike.

Some Regions, such as Calabria, have run for cover with ad hoc ordinances (“stop to agricultural activities on days with a high risk of thermal heat from 12.30 to 16”) to protect the laborers. But the heat does not discount the Peninsula immersed in a bubble of constant and almost homogeneous heat. While, on the contrary, the measures (at the municipal or regional level) are patchy.

“In these days – observes Morabito – very sad news continues to follow one another that also report fatal accidents in the workplace. These are often situations that could potentially have been aggravated by often prolonged exposure to hot conditions and which do not concern only those who are busy outdoors or those who are older, but they also interest those who work in non-air-conditioned indoor environments, often also young people “. For example “on Thursday 21 July in a non-air-conditioned factory on the outskirts of Turin, a 61-year-old worker, considered a fragile worker due to his health conditions, was struck down by a heart attack”.

A few days earlier, “Wednesday 6 July, unfortunately another 59-year-old laborer died – continues Morabito – while he was working in a citrus grove in the province of Cosenza on a particularly hot day”. Precisely following this serious episode, the president of the Calabria Region “following the examples of the governors of Puglia and Basilicata, issued an ordinance that prohibits work in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun, from 12.30 to 16, on the areas in to which the heat map, developed as part of the Worklimate project, signals a high level of risk “.

The Worklimate project of the Cnr

The Worklimate project, coordinated by Cnr-Ibe together with Inail and with the participation of other partners, has developed an automatic experimental system of hot risk predictions aimed at workers exposed to various scenarios: in the sun or even in the shade and engaged in physical activities .

“In these days, the heat risk forecast maps available in Italy show – explains Morabito – how many regions have large areas for different hours of the day where the maximum level of heat risk is reached (high risk) both for workers exposed to the sun (almost all regions) but also for exposures in shady conditions “.

The areas most affected are above all those affecting “the Po Valley, the Tuscan hinterland, Lazio and Campania, Puglia, many areas of Basilicata and Calabria, as well as Sicily and Sardinia”. For the researcher, therefore, “it is important to underline that the most dangerous clinical condition related to high temperatures, heat stroke, can also occur in shady areas and in closed, non-air-conditioned environments, in conditions of high temperature and above all high humidity and poor ventilation. , therefore conditions in which the dispersion of heat through sweating is more difficult “.

The scholar’s hope is that other regions will follow the example of Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria with measures designed to protect workers from the heat of these days. “These measures would be useful – concluded Morabito – but I do not exclude that in many regions the ordinances have not yet been made in order not to go against employers or companies due to the economic impacts resulting from the interruptions”.

The deformed tracks

It will be a commission of investigation conducted by the technical sector of the Port Authority of La Spezia which will also include the technicians of the Italian railway network to ascertain the causes of the diversion of a locomotive which took place yesterday on a section of railway under the jurisdiction of the Port Authority. Among the hypotheses there is also that of the deformation of the track due to the heat, a hypothesis not excluded by the technical sector of the port, but not the only one.

The emergency La Spezia, the heat deforms the tracks of the port, the locomotive derails July 22, 2022



“All are plausible, but none to marry at the moment”, the La Spezia Port Authority said. The accident occurred on track 10 near a turnout where the tolerances provided for the expansion of the metal are more limited. The locomotive was pulling a freight train towards the La Spezia Marittima station. Among the causes under study to justify the accident, in addition to the deformation of the track due to high temperatures, there are the maneuvering error, the composition error of the train, the breakage of some joints due to heat or wear. “The commission will serve to clarify” say from the Port Authority of the eastern Ligurian Sea.

