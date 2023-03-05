Hot eyes?Internet celebrity “Little Princess Anfu Road” responded to doubts for the first time: Score 90 points for her appearance and don’t care about bad reviews

Shanghai internet celebrity “Little Princess of Anfu Road”, have you heard of it?

At first glance, the name may be thought to be a young lady, but her real identity is a 50-year-old aunt.

according togang girl，Regarding the hot discussion on the Internet that she caused, “Little Princess of Anfu Road” herself responded to doubts. She gave her appearance 90 points, and said that beauty “is a combination of inner beauty and outer beauty”, “I think I am beautiful inside.”

The aunt revealed that she saw the Lolita skirt by chance and thought it was very beautiful, so she put it on. She said that her family is abroad, and she sleeps until noon every day, and then goes to Anfu Road to drink coffee after dressing up, and goes shopping before returning home.

In addition, the media also posted youth photos of the “little princess”. “Little Princess” said that she cut her haircut herself, not because of hormones or illness, and she is not depressed. She also expressed that she doesn’t care about malicious comments. Her family does not object to her dressing, and she thinks of a plain personality, without considering other people’s eyes.

It is reported that the “Little Princess of Anfu Road” is wearing a small crown and Lolita, but with a cropped hairstyle. At first glance, she is a fat aunt who is incompatible with mainstream aesthetics. And be noticed by more people.