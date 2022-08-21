Hot Interpretation On the afternoon of August 17, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting Shenyang, Liaoning Province, walked into Shenyang SIASUN Robotic Automation Co., Ltd.

In the company’s production workshop, industrial robots, collaborative robots, and special robots are being tested. The general secretary asked the technical staff and enterprise employees about the company’s core technology research and other situations, and affirmed the achievements of the company’s independent innovation and industrialization development, saying that SIASUN reflects China‘s speed and China‘s level.

This affirmation reflects General Secretary Xi Jinping’s concern for enterprises and emphasis on innovation.

On August 17, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected in Shenyang Xinsong Robot Automation Co., Ltd.

In recent times, the general secretary has frequently conducted in-depth research on scientific and technological innovation in enterprises. More than a month ago, on June 28, the first stop of the general secretary’s inspection in Wuhan was arranged at Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering Co., Ltd. In this national key high-tech enterprise, he carefully inspected the display of innovative achievements in the chip industry, pointed out that “it is urgent to break through the key core technologies of ‘stuck neck'”, and emphasized that “the lifeblood of science and technology is firmly in our own hands, and we can achieve self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. Make greater progress and continuously improve the independence, autonomy and security of my country’s development.”

Going back further, on June 8, the first day of the trip to Sichuan, the general secretary inspected XGIMI Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. I heard that this young technology company focuses on technological innovation and intelligent upgrading. In the past two years, the sales volume of the company’s products has risen against the trend, and the number of jobs for the local area has also increased from the initial dozens to thousands. The general secretary is very pleased. . He urged: “my country is a big manufacturing country, and we must strive to improve our independent innovation capabilities and speed up the transformation to a manufacturing power.”

In less than three months, General Secretary Xi Jinping went to the enterprise three times to encourage independent innovation.

Innovation is the key to enterprise development.

No matter how long it has been established or its size, companies need to rely on innovation to remain invincible in the fierce market competition. General Secretary Xi Jinping turned his attention to these companies in order to encourage more companies to “keep the lifeblood of science and technology firmly in their own hands.”

“To build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and to achieve the second centenary goal, we must take the road of independent innovation.” General Secretary Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to scientific and technological innovation. He once likened this: “Technological innovation, like a lever to move the earth, can always create unexpected miracles.”

In the current pandemic, all industries are difficult, but there are opportunities in crisis, but innovators win.

The general secretary has high hopes for enterprise innovation. In his view, innovation is the most important quality of business operation, and it is also what we must do in the future.

At the Entrepreneurs Symposium held in July 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly stated that entrepreneurs should be explorers, organizers, and leaders of innovation and development, “strive to build enterprises into powerful innovation entities, and realize the phoenix in difficult situations. Nirvana, rebirth from ashes”.

To achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, in the final analysis, we must rely on high-level innovative talents.

When he inspected XGIMI Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. more than two months ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping was “pleased to see young people holding up the girders”. Facing the vibrant faces, he encouraged: “The progress of the career and the prosperity of the country depend on you. You must have such a sense of career and responsibility, and work hard!”

Young people are full of vigor and vitality, which is the hope for the development of enterprises. This time, the general secretary asked the party committees and governments at all levels to create a good environment, fully stimulate the innovation and creativity of young people, and encourage them to be brave in innovation and climb to peaks in various fields.

Only innovators advance, only innovators are strong, and only innovators win.

On the new journey, every city, every company, and every innovator has a heavy responsibility on its shoulders and promises a lot to do.

