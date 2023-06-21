Home » Hot summer solstice, peaks over 40° and a lot of heat – Sardinia
A hot summer solstice with the African anticyclone dominating Italy until Friday and temperatures reaching peaks of over 40°C. This is what Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it announces, underlining that these days will also be characterized by a lot of humidity, but without rain, and therefore sultriness which will make the heat feel even more.

Among the hot cities Oristano (39°C); Bolzano, Carbonia and Forlì (38); Ferrara, Florence, Modena, Nuoro, Pistoia, Prato, Ravenna, Sassari and Terni (37); Agrigento, Foggia, Rome, Rovigo, Siena and Taranto (36). Thunderstorms could arrive from Thursday, currently expected in the evening in the North-West regions and in the Alps. From Saturday, however, the temperatures should return more pleasant.

In detail – Wednesday 21. In the north: sun and intense heat, even muggy. In the centre: sun and heat on the increase, 40°C in Sardinia. In the south: sunny and very hot, especially in Sicily.

– Thursday 22. In the north: sun and intense heat, even muggy; thunderstorms in the Alps from the evening. In the centre: sun and oppressive heat above 40°C. In the south: sun and oppressive heat above 40°C.

– Friday 23rd. In the North: sunny and warm, but unstable with some heavy storms in the North-East. In the middle: sun and intense heat. In the south: sun and oppressive heat. Trend: mostly sunny weekend, but with temperatures dropping and highs returning from the anomalous 39-42 degrees to 33-34°C.

