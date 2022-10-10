[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 10, 2022]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

[Mainland Epidemic Update 10.10]81 colleges and universities in Shanghai were closed due to the resurgence of the epidemic

Experts reveal that Xi Jinping is worried about cleaning the “knife handle” before the 20th National Congress

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, seven senior officials of the political and legal system of the “Sun Lijun political gang” were sentenced to heavy sentences or prosecuted. Experts said that the “knife handle” of the political and legal system is a major concern for Xi Jinping. He has not really mastered the “knife handle” for ten years in office, so he keeps cleaning the political and legal system.

The preparations for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the three hundred central high-level participants, and the Jingxi Hotel are heavily guarded

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and Beijing’s security has been upgraded. As in previous years, the area around the Jingxi Hotel was heavily guarded, with armed police, plainclothes and dozens of police cars on standby everywhere. People passing by would have their IDs checked.

Is the Starlink network down in Ukraine?Musk responds

Ukrainian soldiers have complained of outages in the internet on the Starlink satellites owned by US billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the Financial Times reported on Friday (October 7). Musk responded specifically to this.

The “indecent video” of a professor of Beijing Institute of Technology and a female doctor spread out in academia

Recently, an “indecent video” of Fang Daining, a 64-year-old academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at Beijing Institute of Technology, and a woman was circulated on the Internet, causing an uproar in the academic community.

Analysis: The “personal bodyguard” of Xi Jinping, a member of the Politburo of the 20th Party Congress

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to debut. Whether Xi Jinping can be successfully re-elected and the results of high-level power distribution have attracted much attention from the outside world. Taiwan Central News Agency analyzed that the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China played the role of “personal guards” for Xi.

Epidemic prevention upgrade before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the epidemic prevention and control was upgraded, and the party media reiterated that there was no way out for epidemic prevention to “lie down”. Recently, the Shanghai epidemic has rebounded, and at least 81 schools have been notified that teachers and students will not be admitted to the school temporarily. The number of confirmed diagnoses in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia continues to increase, requiring vehicles and personnel not to enter or exit from October 11.

Epidemic shrouded the 20 major Shaoguan, new virus found in Beijing, Shanghai and re-lockdown

The 20th anniversary of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and a new Omicron variant BA.5.1.7 was discovered in Shaoguan, Guangdong. The virus is extremely contagious and spreads extremely fast. In addition, the epidemic situation in Beijing and Shanghai has rebounded, and the iron plate sealing and control measures have been restarted. Many colleges and universities in Shanghai have closed their schools due to the outbreak, and many students have been forced to be quarantined in containers.

Hu Ping: Xi Jinping’s re-election is a foregone conclusion, but the regime is fragile with many political opponents

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and the high-level political atmosphere is turbulent. Hu Ping, editor-in-chief of “Beijing Spring” magazine, talked about sensitive topics such as whether Xi Jinping can be successfully re-elected and whether his regime will be stable after his re-election.

Former Internet censor: Li Wenliang’s death prompted me to resign and go abroad

After a young international student returned to China, he became a member of the development team of an Internet technology company’s automatic censorship system. Despite his inner contradictions and unease, he still became a “screw” in the CCP’s huge censorship machine. It was not until Dr. Li Wenliang’s warning information about the epidemic was blocked and Dr. Li himself died of the epidemic that prompted the censor to resign and leave China.

Trapped in the additive storm

On October 10, the topic of “Haitian Flavor’s share price plummeted” was on the hot search list. According to reports, the stock opened with a drop of nearly 9%, and its market value evaporated by more than 30 billion yuan (RMB, the same below). Previously, Haitian products fell into the “double standard” storm of additives.

Chinese investment banks are looking down on China‘s chip industry: being beaten back to the Stone Age by the United States

Washington has recently hit China‘s chip semiconductor industry hard, and Beijing has launched a chip anti-corruption campaign. The two major negative effects have made the Chinese investment bank China Renaissance also look down on Xi Jinping’s chip dream. SzeHo Ng, managing director, admitted frankly , China‘s chip semiconductor industry has been beaten back to the “Stone Age”.

Shanghai epidemic rebounded, many schools closed, Disney parade performance suspended

The CCP virus epidemic (COVID-19) in Shanghai has rebounded recently, and a large number of people’s “Sui Shen QR code” has turned red, and they are required to undergo quarantine monitoring.The investigation of “close contact” and “sub-close contact” has affected 81 schools, many of which have announced the suspension of physical classes; the Halloween parade and some live entertainment performances at Shanghai Disneyland have also been suspended

New century masterpiece “Actor’s Dream” New York Premiere Charity and Charity Moved the Audience

On October 8th, the feature-length art film “Actor’s Dream” produced by New Century Film and Television was screened in two consecutive screenings at the Brooklyn Bridge Theater in New York. The film deeply moved the New York audience.

Ukraine’s Zaporozhye was bombed 12 times overnight, Ukrainian troops vow to advance eastward

At least 12 people were killed in a missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhye in the early hours of Sunday (October 9). In the eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian army has vowed to continue advancing eastward.

Zhou Xiaohui: The Seventh Plenary Session of the Party Media Military Report found three strange things

[Fang Fei Time]How far is the nuclear war from us?

[Forbidden]Selection of the three withdrawal statements on October 9

【Forbidden】Guizhou hospital was hacked to collect money to remove multiple organs of patients

【Forbidden News in China】October 9 Full Version

【Global News】Full version on October 9

[Global Direct Hit]Full version on October 9

