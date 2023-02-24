[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, February 24, 2023]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

Master Li Hongzhi gives advice on the outbreak of the epidemic in China

【Special Article】Don’t accompany the Red Devils on the dangerous road to wipe out the Chinese Communist Party during the Great Pandemic

[Mainland Epidemic Update 02.24]On the eve of the Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China, students in many schools have a fever and suspend classes, attracting attention

Death list of CCP members and celebrities in February (continuously updated)

Beijing released an analysis of 12 positions on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: there are other intentions behind it

On February 24, within a week of the Russo-Ukraine war, Beijing released 12 positions on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Analysts believe that behind the CCP’s move to mediate the Russia-Ukraine crisis, there are other intentions.

Shanghai internal documents reveal suspected outbreaks in schools across the country

Recently, schools and kindergartens in Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Wuhan, and many other places have experienced concentrated fever among students, and many schools have been closed. Although the Chinese Communist Party officially declared that this wave of infectious diseases is the so-called “flu”, many insiders revealed that this wave of epidemics also included the CCP virus.

Putin’s six major setbacks on the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war

The first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, the outside world thought that Russia would win a “lightning” victory, but today, Putin is still mired in the quagmire of the war, and has suffered serious setbacks in at least six areas.

UN Overwhelming Resolution Urges Russia to Withdraw Troops Immediately, China Abstains

On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for Russia’s “immediate, complete and unconditional” withdrawal. China and a handful of countries abstained.

Mainland China‘s “CCTV” criticizes “foolishness” and is scolded

On February 23, the mainland WeChat public account “CCTV” published an article criticizing “stupidity”, saying that “stupidity” is really “stupid”, but was scolded by netizens, “If you don’t understand, pretend to understand “, “Switch the concept secretly”, this is “really stupid”. The topic rushed to the top of the hot search list.

Beijing approves aid to Russia?Blinken: Almost certainly has intelligence

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said on the day before the first anniversary of the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war (February 23) that Chinese companies provide non-lethal “dual-use” material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and it is “almost certainly” by the Chinese government approve.

“It takes 8.9 years for a Korean family to buy a house” overturned in the hot search comment area

Recently, the Nikkei Chinese website reported that in South Korea, due to rising housing prices, it takes an average family 8.9 years to buy a house. This report sparked heated discussions on mainland online platforms, with Chinese netizens lamenting, “We may need six wallets for another 30 years!”

Putin’s High-Profile Invitation to Xi’s Visit to Russia, CCP Doesn’t Respond to Wang Wenbin’s Accusation of Being a Shrew

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously revealed that Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has reached a consensus. But the CCP evaded it.

Schools in many places in China suspend classes urgently, Shanghai internal epidemic prevention documents flow out

Recently, students in many schools in China have had a fever and classes have been suspended urgently. Some parents of the students revealed that the campus has already had an epidemic. An internal document of the Shanghai subway station leaked out, and the subway epidemic prevention needs to be upgraded.

A county magistrate in Jiangxi was accused of infringing on a central female official

On February 24, the topic of “a county magistrate in Jiangxi suspected of assaulting a female cadre” appeared on the hot search list, arousing public attention.

Police in Taiyuan Drunk Suspect Wife Forcedly Drags to Hotel for Rape

Recently, a public security officer in Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province took advantage of the opportunity to handle the case in a different place. He set up a bureau to repeatedly molest the wife of a suspect who was under residential surveillance after she was drunk, and took her to a hotel to rape her. Calling for help was unsuccessful.

16 mentions of finance and 8 mentions of the Central Disciplinary Commission of Central Enterprises sharpening their knives is going to be unlucky for the boss?

On Thursday (February 23), the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China published an article, vowing to continue to increase the anti-corruption in the financial and other fields. The wording of this article is strong and impassioned, claiming to break the “financial elite theory” and resolutely cut off the “link between power and capital”, which has aroused public attention.

NATO accuses China of planning military aid to Russia, US considers disclosing relevant intelligence

The United States and Europe have successively warned the CCP not to provide weapons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Secretary-General of NATO has also spoken out. U.S. media reported that the U.S., which first accused the CCP of preparing military aid to Russia, is considering releasing relevant intelligence.

Yuan Yikun, Deputy Minister of National Security of the Communist Party of China, has no resume and is suspected of changing his name for the think tank Yuan Peng

The work of the CCP’s national security is “shameful”, and even the identities of high-level officials are often not disclosed. Yuan Yikun, the new deputy minister of national security, showed up a few days ago, but his background could not be found. Hong Kong media pointed out that Yuan Peng, a national security think tank, should have changed his name.

Dong Qing’s Husband Mi Chunlei Becomes an “Old Lai” and Consumption Restricted

Mi Chunlei, the husband of former CCTV host Dong Qing and the founder of Lanhai Holdings, owes debts and has become an “old man”. High consumption is restricted, which has attracted attention. According to public information, Mi Chunlei’s total debt collection amount exceeded 900 million yuan, and all relevant equity held by Lanhai Holdings was frozen.

The Taiwan-Malaysia submarine cable was destroyed. American think tank: The CCP drills to block Taiwan

This month, two submarine cables connecting Taiwan and Matsu were damaged successively, causing great inconvenience to the people of Matsu. Blau, an expert at the think tank in Washington DC, believes that it is very likely that the CCP deliberately sabotaged the cables in order to impose an “invisible blockade” on Taiwan. drill”.

Bank of Beijing’s payment limit of 5,000 yuan sparked heated debate

Recently, a bank in Beijing reported that users have a daily payment limit of 5,000 yuan, causing heated discussions. Netizens asked: “Now I don’t have control over my own money?”

Teng Yanguo, Secretary of the Water Science Research Institute of Beijing Normal University, died of illness at the age of 48

A few days ago, Teng Yanguo, party branch secretary, professor and doctoral supervisor of Beijing Normal University Institute of Water Sciences, died of illness at the age of 48.

Public transport losses in many places in China are difficult to maintain

The economy is in recession under the CCP, and several county-level bus companies have announced the suspension of operations. A few days ago, the bus company in Shangqiu, a prefecture-level city in Henan Province, also announced that it would suspend operations, and it became a trending topic on Weibo. The employees of the company said that they have not been paid for several months.

More than 50 people buried in Inner Mongolia coal mine landslide

Let’s focus on news from China first. On February 22, a large-scale collapse occurred in an open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, China, and more than 50 people were buried. According to insiders, most of them are on-site drivers.

Does the CCP practice Tai Chi? Moscow Says Russia, China Didn’t Discuss ‘Peace Plan’

As the anniversary of the Russo-Ukraine war approaches, Wang Yi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, visited Russia to tear away the CCP’s claim of “maintaining neutrality.” On Wednesday (February 22), Moscow said that when Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Wang Yi met, they did not discuss what it said was China‘s “peace plan” aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

