The Nassau County Legislature on Long Island commends the “Global Service Center for Quitting the Party”

[Mainland Epidemic Update 10.21]Hefei, Anhui has upgraded the lockdown and control, and people are rushing to stock up on vegetables

The successor of the CCP has become a “high-risk occupation”, and there is a reason for Xi Jinping’s re-election

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is coming to an end, and the leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, has not designated a successor. He may be re-elected after the 20th National Congress. Some analysts pointed out that the successors of the CCP have become “high-risk occupations”, and most of the successors of the past generations have had a tragic fate. Xi Jinping was re-elected because he was afraid of the fall of the CCP.

Hu Chunhua’s entry into the permanent may have variables. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party supports Xi and cites speculation

As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China draws to a close, the candidates for the new Politburo Standing Committee are still a mystery. A few days ago, Hu Chunhua, the vice-premier of the Communist Party of China, who was accused of being one of the regular candidates, expressed his loyalty to Xi, calling out his long-term support for the “two establishments”, leading to speculation. A few days ago, there was news that Hu Chunhua might not be able to enter the permanent residence.

Wang Huning is unpredictable, another “chief think tank” is inseparable from Xi

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will produce a new Politburo Standing Committee, which is the core group of the CCP regime. The departure of the current Jiang faction standing committee member Wang Huning has caused a lot of speculation. At the same time, Jiang Jinquan, another “chief think tank” who is inseparable from Xi Jinping, has entered the public eye.

Twenty Guilin assistant prosecutors jumped off the third floor and died when they were investigated for whoring

A few days ago, an assistant prosecutor from Yangshuo, Guilin, Guangxi, jumped to his death from the third floor after being surrounded by the police while visiting prostitutes there. On the same day, Xi Jinping participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the official immediately blocked the news.

Xi Jinping’s re-election is accused of “surprise” good for the United States

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is being held, and many mainstream media in the United States have published articles to analyze the future direction of China and the impact on the United States if the leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, is re-elected. The conclusion is that Xi Jinping’s continuation in power is a surprise to the United States, and it will weaken the power of the CCP and benefit the United States.

The news that Guangdong men raped in the street in the daytime was quickly blocked

An online video accuses a Guangdong man of raping a woman on the grass in a park in broad daylight. The news was quickly blocked, and the local public security “refuted the rumors” that it was just a “couple dispute”. The follow-up video revealed even more shocking truth.

The collective silence of the top 20 Chinese entrepreneurs has three major changes compared with five years ago

Under the CCP’s so-called “common prosperity” and “zero-clearing” city closure policies, a large number of rich people have fled China. The outside world has noticed that at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chinese private entrepreneurs have collectively lost their voices. Some analysts believe that when the entrepreneurs talked about the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, compared with the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there were three major changes.

The 20th Loyalty Competition

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the state media was overwhelmingly promoting Xi Jinping. However, an article titled “Though there are tens of millions of people, I’ll be there” sparked controversy and was accused of being a high-level hacker.

Blinken warns one after another: the CCP accelerates military reunification with the United States to ensure Taiwan’s defense

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken has once again warned that the CCP is accelerating the timetable for military reunification, and the United States will do everything it can to ensure Taiwan has a defense capability. At the same time, Admiral Gilday, chief of the U.S. Navy Command, said that the possibility of China’s invasion of Taiwan in 2022 cannot be ruled out, and the United States should be more vigilant about this.

The victim of the beating incident at the Chinese consulate: I was dragged into the Chinese consulate and beaten

Let’s pay attention again, the incident of beatings by officials of the Chinese consulate in the UK. On Thursday (October 20), the victim, “Bob Chen”, a Hong Kong citizen living in the UK, accompanied by British MPs, held a press conference to clarify the facts and accused the CCP of lying.

Disappointing 20 major causes A shares to slide and sell-off intensifies

Since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held, China‘s A-share index has fallen rapidly, and the popular Chinese concept stocks in the United States have fallen almost across the board. Analysts believe that a marked slowdown in China‘s economic growth, a faltering real estate industry and the disappointment of the Communist Party’s generation have led to an exacerbated sell-off of Chinese assets.

Wang Youqun: Action for the trial of Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong and other culprits

China News Express: The zero-clearing policy has spawned wonderful epidemic prevention and transparent isolation rooms in Zhengzhou

