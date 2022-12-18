Home News Hotel Ancora Cortina, restyling work resumed: rooms from 55 to 110 m2
The construction site set up on the facade of the Ancora hotel has not escaped the most attentive. The iron scaffolding that stands out in the heart of Cortina was soon explained: about six months after the start, the renovation work on the structure resumed, purchased in May 2020 by the Red Circle of the owner of the Diesel giant, Renzo Rosso from Vicenza. The restyling of the structure had begun at the gates of summer, now it enters the key phase: a reduction of the current rooms is planned, from fifty to forty to the full advantage of space and comfort. According to rumors, the rooms will go from the current 55 square meters to 110. They will all be “all suites”, designed by the internationally renowned architect Vicky Charles, known for his historic collaboration with Soho House. The Ancora hotel, dating back to the 19th century, was bought two years ago by Renzo Rosso for around twenty million.

The project is headed by the Red Circle company, already a leader in the luxury hotel sector. The structure, should the work schedule be respected, will officially open in 2024, two years before the eagerly awaited Winter Olympics. Doubts, in the state of the art, remain about who will manage the structure once the works are completed, including the restaurant.

In this regard, in the recent past, the Alajmo family’s experience in “temporary” mode called Hostaria Cortina had been added to the Ancora hotel; but the hypothesis of a possible “encore” was soon undermined after the recent acquisition of the El Toulà restaurant.

