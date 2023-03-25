EVENT

For this important event, an extensive program is planned that includes institutional, academic and social activities. In addition, the meeting will discuss, analyze and resolve the most important issues for tourism and particularly for this economic sector.

Riobamba will host the Fiftieth General Assembly of the Ecuadorian Hotel Federation.

This Friday, March 24, 2023, the city will host the Fiftieth General Assembly of the Ecuadorian Hotel Federation; event that will bring together the main representatives of the affiliated provincial associations, to address different important issues. The meeting will also have a wide program that includes institutional, academic and social activities. The Assembly will begin with a tourist presentation by the Municipality of Riobamba, which includes a tour of the city and a visit to the House Museum. In the programming, the presentation of two conferences that will be in charge of Silvana Ramírez, Vice Minister of Tourism; and, Carlos Varela, Nicolás Subía and Eduardo Bermeo, around the themes: “Planning and Actions 2023 of the Ministry of Tourism” and “Personal Data Protection Law. Policies to be adopted by the hotel sector and actions for its compliance”. In the afternoon, in the same way, the installation of the Assembly is planned, to elect and designate the new board of the Federation, among them: president, vice president and commissioner, both alternates and substitutes.