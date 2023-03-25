Home News Hotel Federation fulfills agenda in Riobamba
News

Hotel Federation fulfills agenda in Riobamba

by admin
Hotel Federation fulfills agenda in Riobamba

EVENT

For this important event, an extensive program is planned that includes institutional, academic and social activities. In addition, the meeting will discuss, analyze and resolve the most important issues for tourism and particularly for this economic sector.

Riobamba will host the Fiftieth General Assembly of the Ecuadorian Hotel Federation.

This Friday, March 24, 2023, the city will host the Fiftieth General Assembly of the Ecuadorian Hotel Federation; event that will bring together the main representatives of the affiliated provincial associations, to address different important issues. The meeting will also have a wide program that includes institutional, academic and social activities. The Assembly will begin with a tourist presentation by the Municipality of Riobamba, which includes a tour of the city and a visit to the House Museum. In the programming, the presentation of two conferences that will be in charge of Silvana Ramírez, Vice Minister of Tourism; and, Carlos Varela, Nicolás Subía and Eduardo Bermeo, around the themes: “Planning and Actions 2023 of the Ministry of Tourism” and “Personal Data Protection Law. Policies to be adopted by the hotel sector and actions for its compliance”. In the afternoon, in the same way, the installation of the Assembly is planned, to elect and designate the new board of the Federation, among them: president, vice president and commissioner, both alternates and substitutes.

See also  Does it work?The Beijing Winter Olympics is facing a huge challenge. The authorities have taken the most stringent epidemic prevention measures in history Domino

You may also like

Football, 3rd league: Essen concedes home defeat against...

They capture a dangerous gang member who was...

Xavier López ‘Chabelo’ passed away at 88 years...

Pitcher on fire! DFB striker follows up

John Wick 4 becomes the most successful installment...

The preparations for the elections began in the...

They announce the next “Pedaleada” in this 2023

Xavier López “Chabelo” passed away at the age...

State election 2024 in Thuringia: FDP leader Kemmerich...

Remodeling of the ISSS in La Ceiba required...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy