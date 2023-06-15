Hotel for horses is all about animal welfare

From August 100 horses will be able to lodge there. After two more expansion stages, there will be 250. “The boxes are more comfortable than the tent boxes. They simply offer a better stable climate,” says Managing Director Johannes Mayrhofer. With this project, the horse center is a pioneer in Austria and always strives to develop further in terms of animal welfare and comfort. Two million euros will be invested in the first construction phase. The work will take place while the sports facility is in full operation. Construction will be completed in just three months. Gable walls, foundations and a paved substructure were created for the tent boxes.

