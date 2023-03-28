news-txt”>

Felix Hotels expands its offer in Sardinia and announces a new entry into the group, the eighth between ownership and management, to offer almost 400 rooms. On 18 May the historic and scenic Hotel La Baja in Santa Caterina di Pittinuri (Oristano) will open the tourist season under the banner of Felix Hotels. A panoramic hotel with twenty-nine rooms, a spectacular terrace with a swimming pool overlooking the bay, the cliffs and the promontory with the tower of Santa Caterina di Pittinuri, on the western coast of the island, a few kilometers from S’Archittu, the famous limestone arch over the water.

“The growth of Felix Hotels continues in line with the development plan – underlines the president of Felix Hotels Agostino Cicalò – The operation concerning the La Baja hotel foresees a first year of management which we are confident will lead us subsequently to an entry into the property We proceed in small steps looking at the upcoming season, but also at the progressive consolidation of Felix Hotels in Sardinia”.

“The La Baja hotel has great potential, a spectacular location on the west coast of Sardinia and an excellent reputation. By joining the group, all the service standards already consolidated in Felix Hotels will be adopted and a restyling of the hotel will be progressively carried out. ‘hotel”, explains the managing director, Paolo Manca.

News on investments for two hotels of the group. The Galanias Hotel&Retreat in Bari Sardo, in Ogliastra, is enriched with 10 rooms overlooking the new swimming pool: opening scheduled for April 20 as for the Hotel Airone in Baja Sardinia. The Hotel La Coluccia, the group’s 5-star hotel in the Conca Verde bay in Santa Teresa Gallura, will open on 13 May completely renovated. In addition to the two hotels open all year round in the city centers of Olbia and Nuoro, the season on April 1st at the Country Resort and Restaurant Parco degli Ulivi in ​​Arzachena and the Hotel Residence Porto San Paolo.