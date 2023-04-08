The island of San Andrés is going through an unprecedented crisis in the tourism sector. The cancellation of flights by the airlines Ultra Air and Viva Air during Holy Week left the island practically without tourists.

According to Governor Everth Hawkins Sjogreen, this would be the worst crisis that has occurred on the island in the last 20 years: “Hotel occupancy did not even reach 27 percent. The reason is because quite a few reservations were cancelled. People, with everything that has happened with Ultra and Viva, have lost the confidence to buy tickets or stay in San Andrés.

The drastic reduction of flights from different parts of Colombia has seriously affected the economy of San Andrés, which is highly dependent on tourism. According to the Secretary of Tourism of San Andrés, Juan Enrique Archbold: “Currently we are having between 8 and 11 daily flights, when a year ago we had between 32 and 35. We are talking about the number of flights being reduced by 68 percent.”

The island authorities reported the elimination of frequencies from cities such as Armenia, Bogotá, Medellín, Bucaramanga, Cartagena and Barranquilla. Therefore, the governor has expressed his concern about the island’s air connectivity and hopes that the integration of Avianca and Viva Air will be resolved to guarantee the arrival of tourists.

“Here the economy depends so much on tourism that it is very difficult for a company to sustain itself with how difficult this is,” revealed the president of the islanders.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, came to the department to take on the situation and has announced that various solutions are being evaluated, including decrees that allow the cost of diesel and ACPM to be reduced, as well as the application of measures of a border law for San Andrés that would give subsidies to airlines that travel to the island.

“Right now I think there are 36 flights with more than 5,000 tourists entering and leaving the island, which is significant, and although it is not the number that one would like, we have tried to overcome this difficult moment,” said the minister upon arrival.

«From Bogotá one sees things very differently than when he arrives here in the Archipelago in terms of tourism, hotels. Here it fell due to the lack of flights. Undoubtedly, I share what the governor and the inhabitants of the island feel,” added Reyes.

Additionally, the minister mentioned “If at the end of the month we have the operation restored, the island may be operating normally.”

In conclusion, the crisis in tourism in San Andrés has left the island in a difficult economic situation; therefore, the authorities are expected to take measures to fix air connectivity and attract tourists again.