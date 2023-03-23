Los forecasts thrown the past festive indicated that the influx of tourists who chose the city of Santa Marta compared to other destinations to enjoy that festive bridge of San Joségenerated a figure for above 67.6% in hotel occupancy, which means that Santa Marta continues to be the favorite place for visitors to enjoy the sun, playa y turismo of nature, it was estimated approximately 33,000 visitors.

Omar García, president of Cotelco Magdalena.

The hotels with the greatest influx of tourists were those located in the South Tourist Corridor (Plenomar, Pozos Colorados, Bello Horizonte and Don Jaca), Rodadero, Historic Center and Taganga, Without leaving aside Coin and its surroundings, which has become one of the favorite places for visitors, for nature tourism; clearly the San José bridge was an appetizer of what will be the Easter which will begin on Friday, March 31, until Easter Sunday, April 9, and where tourists from many cities in Colombia are expected to arrive.

The different spas in the city were packed with local bathers and tourists, most of them from nearby cities such as Barranquilla y Valledupar and also from the interior of the country from issuing cities such as Bogota, Bucarmanga, Cali, Coffee Regionin which family groups and friends stand out who come to enjoy the different tourist attractions that the destination offers such as rivers, mountains, Sierra Nevada, Natural Parks, hiking, nature reserves, kayaking, all this inside nature tourism and the diversity of beaches, magical sunsets, crystalline waters, diving, snorkeling, canopy, resorts, beach hotels and yachting.

According to Omar García, executive president of Cotelco Magdalena “After the festive bridge, we have to prepare for Easter, which we hope will have an occupancy rate of more than 90% in the formal lodging establishments of the destination, and continue working in an articulated manner with the authorities, public service companies , among others”.