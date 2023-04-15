



The shooting that began around 1:00 p.m. on this Friday, April 14, 2023, left three people deprived of liberty injured, according to the official report issued by the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders ( SNAI).

Through videos that circulate on social networks during these hours, bullets are heard, families waiting for news about their inmates or possible escapes.

The clashes are registered in pavilions 3, 5, 8 and 9.

In addition, servers from the Penitentiary Security and Surveillance Corps and members of the National Police evacuated civilian personnel from the health, administrative, and construction areas, among others.