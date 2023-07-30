Home » House after fire in Herdecke uninhabitable for the time being – Ruhr area – news
News

House after fire in Herdecke uninhabitable for the time being – Ruhr area – news

by admin
House after fire in Herdecke uninhabitable for the time being – Ruhr area – news

According to the fire department, no one was injured because no one was in the house at the time of the fire. The fire broke out on the first floor of the house for reasons that are currently unclear.

According to the emergency services, the extinguishing work was difficult because the fire brigade could not penetrate the interior due to the risk of the building collapsing and could only extinguish it from the outside. Due to the heavy smoke development and the odor nuisance, the population was warned via the warning app NINA and Cellbroadcast. There was damage in a six-digit range.

The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire and showed up as the fire was being put out. The sight of his burning house put him in a state of shock and he had to be looked after by the emergency services.

See also  The mayor of El Copey was captured for contracting with a company owned by his brother

You may also like

Review: A book that traps the reader

Ingenio Risaralda 45 years sweetening with energy and...

The United States remains on alert for heat...

Increased the capacity of the air conditioning system...

Eight dead and ten injured by “hurricane” in...

Historic triumph of Colombia over Germany in the...

Thuringia’s Ministry of the Interior expects higher costs...

They arrest a gunman of the 18 Revolutionaries...

American Nurse and Son Kidnapped in Haiti: Urgent...

Perspective. Historical characters rest in the German Cemetery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy