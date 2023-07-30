House after fire in Herdecke uninhabitable for the time being – Ruhr area – news

According to the fire department, no one was injured because no one was in the house at the time of the fire. The fire broke out on the first floor of the house for reasons that are currently unclear.

According to the emergency services, the extinguishing work was difficult because the fire brigade could not penetrate the interior due to the risk of the building collapsing and could only extinguish it from the outside. Due to the heavy smoke development and the odor nuisance, the population was warned via the warning app NINA and Cellbroadcast. There was damage in a six-digit range.

The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire and showed up as the fire was being put out. The sight of his burning house put him in a state of shock and he had to be looked after by the emergency services.

