Fidel León Cadavid Marín, who served as bishop of the Diocese of Quibdó between 2001 and 2011 and is currently bishop of the Sonsón-Rionegro Diocese, must serve house arrest for refusing to comply with a court order. Today the Second Municipal Criminal Court of Rionegro published the decision against the religious who, in addition, must pay an economic fine.

“Impose a sanction of house arrest for two days and a fine of three current legal monthly wages in favor of Mr. Fidel León Cadavid Marín, legal representative of the diocese of Sonsón Rionegro,” said the court in its contempt order.

The sanction against the religious has to do with his possible responsibility for not delivering information to a journalist who had managed to access it through the courts.

On March 11, 2022, the court ruled in favor of the journalist Juan Pablo Barrientos –investigator of pedophilia cases within the Catholic Church– so that he could access information that had to be delivered and managed by Bishop Cadavid.

According to the guardianship ruling, the bishop had a period of two months to deliver the responses to the right of petition that the journalist had filed. The solution to the questionnaire never came.

“Given the alleged non-compliance with the orders issued by the Judiciary, the plaintiff sent an email on August 9, 2022, through which he requested the opening of the contempt incident against those responsible for complying with the aforementioned decisions,” recalled the judge. court.

The Diocese refused to answer the right and appealed in the first instance. Then, he submitted a report and claimed that he could not provide more information because it was not in his possession.

Now the bishop and the Diocese must respond, by order of the court, to the journalist at the times ordered.