This Tuesday, April 4, the National Government announced that Digno José Palomino Rodríguez, alias ‘El Viejo’, was denied the benefit of house arrest. presumed leader of the criminal organization ‘Los Pepes’.

Keep reading: This should be paid if you work Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

A criminal judge of the Barranquilla circuit sentenced Palomino to 24 months in prison for the crime of carrying firearms and ordered him to be removed from the home where he was being held under a preventive arrest measure.

Likewise, the local media ‘El Heraldo’ announced that the defendant was transferred to the El Bosque Penitentiary, in Barranquilla by the northern regional CRI, INPEC special groups, and the Police Gaula.

Venezuela deported alias ‘Castor’

The Government of Venezuela announced that Jorge Eliécer Díaz Collazos, alias ‘Castor’ -head of the criminal gang ‘Los Costeños’-, was deported to Colombia.

Do not stop reading: Prosecutor’s Office begins investigations for threats against Gustavo Petro.

It should be remembered that Díaz had been imprisoned due to the accusations against him for being responsible for committing homicides and extortions in Barranquilla through his criminal organization.

Thus, the local media ‘El Tiempo’ reported that the offender was taken from his place of confinement, cordoned off by a strong security team.

Alias ​​’Castor’ was imprisoned in Venezuela along with Digno Palomino, another of the most important members of ‘Los Costeños’. However, the two criminals had differences that ended in a strong war in Barranquilla, which claimed the lives of dozens of people.