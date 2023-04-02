The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation managed to prosecute the former mayor of Alto Baudó (Chocó), Carmen Edithza Londoño Mosquera, as allegedly responsible for maintaining ties and financing the criminal acts of the self-styled front of the ELN’s ‘Cimarrón Resistance’.

According to the investigation, Londoño Mosquera would be the sentimental partner of one of the leaders of the illegal armed group, known by the alias Danilo; and, apparently, she frequented the camps in the jungle area to participate in meetings and clandestine meetings.

Likewise, there are testimonies and other evidence indicating that the former president allegedly carried money and proposed to ELN members to provide logistical and financial support to political candidates in the region who were of interest to them.

In this way, the woman would have had an impact so that the ‘Resistencia Cimarrón’ front kidnapped the former mayor and former candidate for the Alto Baudó Mayor’s Office, Tulio Mosquera Asprilla, and 12 members of his entourage, on August 24, 2019. The companions were released and the political aspirant died after two years of captivity.

For these events, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged Carmen Edithza Londoño Mosquera with the crime of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime. The defendant did not accept the charge and, by order of the guarantee control judge, she must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in the place of residence.

The former president was captured in a joint action by the CTI and the National Army in a dental office in Medellín (Antioquia).