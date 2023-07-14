Home » House fire in Ansfelden: 83-year-old owner hospitalized
House fire in Ansfelden: 83-year-old owner hospitalized

When firefighters arrived, the first floor was already engulfed in flames. Due to the heavy smoke development, a total of eleven residents of the neighboring houses were immediately evacuated. A total of 6 fire brigades were in action until shortly after 11 a.m. with the extinguishing work.

The 83-year-old owner of the burning house received first aid from the rescue service and was taken to the hospital for further treatment with suspected smoke inhalation.

The fire object was examined by the fire expert from the Upper Austrian fire prevention agency in the presence of the district fire investigator and the forensic investigator. The area where the fire broke out was narrowed down to an electrical appliance on the first floor in the kitchen area. Property damage was caused to the family home in an amount that is currently unknown. The home is currently uninhabitable due to fire damage.

