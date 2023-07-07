House Freedom Caucus Expels Marjorie Taylor Greene Following Insulting Remarks: A Historic Move

Title: House Freedom Caucus Expels Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Following Controversial Remarks

Washington, D.C. – In an unprecedented move, the House Freedom Caucus has voted to expel Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, making her the first lawmaker to be officially expelled in the history of the conservative group. The decision came after Greene insulted fellow Republican Lauren Boebert, referring to her as a “little slut” during a heated exchange on the House floor.

According to Republican aides, Greene’s expulsion from the Freedom Caucus was confirmed just weeks after the incident involving Boebert. The New York Post first reported on the expulsion, which highlights the internal strife within the Republican Party.

Representative Andy Harris told Politico, “Marjorie Taylor Greene was voted out of the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done. I think the way she referred to a fellow member is probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other colleagues, especially women.” Harris added that it was an appropriate move to remove Greene from the caucus.

Greene, who joined the Freedom Caucus after being elected to Congress in 2020, unleashed a verbal attack on Boebert in mid-June. The dispute stemmed from Boebert introducing a resolution to impeach President Biden, which Greene believed to be a replication of the articles she filed in May.

In an exchange recorded by C-SPAN, Greene confronted Boebert, saying, “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a [expletive] to me. You copied my impeachment articles after I asked you to co-sponsor them.” Boebert simply replied, “Okay, Marjorie, we’re done,” with a shrug.

Boebert proceeded to force a full House vote on his impeachment resolution, which was eventually sent back to House committees for further review. Greene later defended her actions, stating, “I’ve filed articles of impeachment, and every time I do, along with my other bills, I reach out to all my fellow Republicans and ask for their support by asking for their co-sponsorship because I cosponsored a lot of other Republican bills. I had asked [Boebert] to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden over the border, and he never responded and apparently refused to do so,” during an interview with Fox News.

In response to the escalating tension, Boebert appeared on Fox News‘ Sean Hannity show, clarifying his position. He vehemently denied seeking fights with fellow lawmakers. “Sean, I didn’t put my life on hold and leave my four children and my grandson to come here and fight people. I came here to legislate and be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the policies of the Democrats. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s politics, the Democrats, that’s my enemy that I’m fighting right now,” said Boebert.

The expulsion of Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus sheds light on the growing divisions within the Republican Party. It remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the party’s unity and future collaborations within the conservative group.

