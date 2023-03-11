This has already gotten out of hand. Government scandals bring him closer to the abyss. It is normal that, in the midst of so many worries, when the ship is rapidly sinking, characters like Gustavo Bolívar go to the media to make statements that generate misinformation. We share with him that the government is in danger, but we do consider the reasons to be different: not because dark forces want to overthrow it, it is corruption scandals, which do not surprise us at all, that have him hanging on a tightrope.

Several of us, who unfortunately lived through process 8,000 and the worst government in history, that of Ernesto Samper -the second worst corresponds to the 8 years of Juan Manuel Santos and we are witnessing the third-, have had a déjà vu with what what is happening But we are not assholes and that is why I am writing these lines today, we will not let ourselves be confused. Like a falling house of cards, Petro’s governance is diluted in a sea of ​​new events that leave him in an increasingly worse position.

There is no doubt that as they preached during the campaign, this is the government of change, of course! The change has implied the worst living conditions in recent years, the largest exodus of compatriots in history and, among many other unfortunate events, rampant and oppressive corruption.

When I say that we will not be misled, I am referring to the fact that Petro, underestimating public opinion and certain columnists, believed that by asking the Attorney General’s Office and other authorities to investigate the pair of urchins he has as his son and brother, it would lead to the nation to think that it has nothing to do with this enormous network of corruption that allowed his arrival at the Palacio de Nariño; As a nefarious character who also illegally inhabited that house would say, “…everything happened behind his back.”

The political trial that many are calling for with sufficient reasons today has an ingredient that we cannot let go: Colombia learned from what happened with the Samper trial, in which we all knew that he was guilty, that he had sold his soul to the devil -Cartel from Cali-, who with public resources bought his innocence from the House of Representatives, the House of the ill-remembered Heyne Sorge Mogollón Montoya; that is the history. Some time after that sad episode, Congress took action on the matter and legislated on the matter, determining that now the candidates are criminally liable for acts of this nature. Petro can burn Nicolás and Juan Fernando, but the law is ready to generate the necessary combustion to incinerate him. Congratulations!

The country is adrift, the peasants and indigenous people do what they want, in turn the unions are surprised to see what is happening, ministers leave the government without having held prior talks with the President, the kidnappings now They are called withholdings, you want to keep thugs free, all this falls like a house of cards. The chameleon Barreras himself affirms with concern that the governability of his new chief is being significantly affected. None of this surprises us, in the campaign of the Historical Pact his henchmen showed their teeth from day one, teeth eager to bite, tear and destroy. He once again brought up Mr. Guanumen’s instruction to cross the ethical line, to affect ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez with lies and who later agreed to be education minister and was fired last week: Alejandro Gaviria. What we see today is the logical consequence of having chosen a corrupt and eager to govern left to steal during its quarter of an hour. This is how they have done it everywhere: in Bogotá, in Cali, in Medellín, with Carlos Caicedo in Santa Marta and Magdalena. These are the distinguished names of this perverse clan: Petro and family, Francia, Quintero, Jorge Iván Ospina, Claudia Nayibe López, Prada, Roy, Piedad and family, Luvi Katherine Miranda, Racero, Gustavo Bolívar, Clara López Obregón, etc.

They always asked for the resignation of others who governed, let’s see if they resign…

By Jorge Eduardo Avila