House of Representatives approved the Electoral Code

On the night of June 16, the plenary session of the House of Representatives approved the update of the Electoral Code. The project will now go to reconciliation of the texts approved in the Senate and in the Chamber. The project has been widely questioned from different political sectors, due to the powers that it will grant to the National Registry of Civil Status.

The approval of the project did not go without controversy and criticism, such as those made by the representatives Jennifer Pedraza, from Dignidad, and Catherine Juvinao, from the Green Alliance, who expressed their objections to the vote and the articles.

“Shame that the Chamber approved articles 11 and 15 that are openly unconstitutional because they allow the Registrar to go through the merits contest and appoint positions by hand,” said representative Pedraza

For her part, representative Juvinao, in addition to warning that “the National Registry is being thrown away,” denounced that during the vote “votes in favor of this project magically appear to representatives who are not on the premises,” and requested that it will be certified “if the representative Jorge Eliécer Salazar is present at the venue. Because I don’t see it and Secretary, you said it and announced it as if the representative Jorge Eliécer was casting his vote. He announced it twice ”.

The bill, once the texts approved by both houses of Congress are reconciled, will pass, as a statutory law, to constitutional control, to later go to presidential sanction.

Representative Juvinao also expressed her objections to articles 11 and 15 of the bill, which she said are the most problematic, since they create more bureaucracy, making fun of the administrative career by allowing departmental registrars —also created by the bill— to delegate the appointment of the officials of their jurisdictions, as well as approving the appointments of the special municipal and auxiliary registrars of the Civil Status.

This, warned the representative, goes against the 1991 Constitution, which in article 266, determines that the servers of the National Registry of Civil Status enter through an administrative career and are not freely appointed, as foreseen in what would be the new Colombian Electoral Code. About this she said:

“It really impresses me that this plenary is willing to vote on an article against the Constitution in such an incredibly evident and clear way. I was also impressed in the First Commission how we supported something in the constitutional commission. This article is going to fall in the Constitutional Court”

The representative also said that with this project the independence of the Registrar’s Office is ending “what we are doing is ending the suitability, what we are doing is putting at risk the politicization, bureaucratization and ordinary and vulgar clientelization of the entity which should provide guarantees to all of us”.

For his part, the representative of the Conservative Party, Juan Daniel Peñuela, who was also a speaker for the project, thanked the congressmen for their approval: “The task was carried out responsibly, it is a code widely discussed, debated, more than 300 proposals in the First Commission, all reviewed, therefore, today we tell the country that we feel calm with what has been approved. It will allow us to adapt the electoral regulations to the new actors that have been generated after the Constitution of 91″.

What was approved in the update of the Electoral Code?

Among the novelties that the new Electoral Code would bring is the mixed electronic vote, the obligation that in the lists, with which popularly elected corporations are elected, which had to conform “by a minimum of fifty percent (50%), sank of women on the number of candidates registered for the corporation that intends to apply” and the increase from two to three departmental delegates of the Registrar’s Office. with Infobae

