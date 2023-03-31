BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

The House of Representatives, headed by its president David Ricardo Racero Majorcain an act completed in the Elliptic Hall, awarded the Simón Bolívar Order of Democracy to the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundationin the degree of Cruz Comendador, “por his dedication to the conservation and promotion of folklore through the Festival of the Vallenato Legend that this year reaches its 56 versions”.

The president of the House of Representatives, David Ricardo Racero Mayorca, of Vallenato roots, noted: “I am filled with deep pride highlight the most beautiful of folklore in Colombia that is called the Festival of the Vallenata Legend, and more to the entity that for decades has been in charge of organizing it with the greatest success. Valledupar is a city that keeps and protects one of our main cultural treasures and we must continue to preserve that wealth among future generations.”

In his speech, Racero took a walk through Valledupar, World Capital of Vallenato, which he described as “The dream land of maestro Rafael Escalona, ​​of poporos, of Hurtado’s mermaid, of the piece of accordion and where one works singing.”

Finally he highlighted the aspect of the reactivation of the economy in Valledupar and the region during the Vallenata Legend Festival that takes place at the end of April and “where the majority of people seek to enjoy mainly the largest popular and cultural manifestation that has positioned Vallenato folklore in the world, being declared by Unesco as Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”.

In turn, the president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araujoupon receiving the medal and the resolution of honors from the president of the House of Representatives, expressed his gratitude and gave an account of the task that is being accomplished.

“It is with great emotion that I receive this recognition that we share with the Minstrels, Vallenatos Kings, folklore cultists and members of our entity, who make it possible to see the results of the task entrusted by the creators of the event. since the year 1968”.

Molina Araújo pointed out that: “The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenato throughout the years has been precise and effective, to bring Vallenato music to be the most representative of the country. All this process has been generated from the Vallenata Legend Festival, being the flame that ignited that essence of folklore that was spread throughout the province.

Similarly, Molina Araújo highlighted the rise of the Vallenata Legend Festival and its main protagonists that led to the former Minister of Culture Consuelo Araujonoguera, “to say a famous phrase that became a prophecy”. “With the passage of time, the vallenato will take over the world, and so it has happened “held.

Finally, he highlighted former president Alfonso López Michelsen, the teacher Rafael Escalona and Consuelo Araujonoguera, ‘La Cacica’, “who envisioned the best for Valledupar in the folkloric and musical field. Also the greatness of our minstrels who were the architects so that today the vallenato is the precise formula to fill us with peace and joy, having Valledupar as the epicenter”.

After the exaltation ceremony for the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, in the Luis Carlos Galán Hall, an extraordinary sample of the traditional vallenato was carried out which was in charge of the King of Kings of accordion and song, Almes Granados and Ivo Díaz, respectively; of the Vallenato Kings Álvaro Meza, Alberto Jamaica, Fernando Rangel, Julián Mojica and Jaime Dangond; the King of the Unpublished Vallenato Song, Félix Carrillo Hinojosa, the composer Jorge ‘El Pitufo’ Valbuena and the singer Jorge Antonio Oñate. Also the presence of the Kings of the Unpublished Vallenata Song was highlightedGuillermo Doria and German Villa Acosta.

The musical accompaniment was provided by the cashier Elias Alberto Castilla, the guacharaquero Luis Gutiérrez Salas and the guitarist Joselo Iguarán.

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation was represented by the president Rodolfo Molina Araújo and Vice President Efraín Quintero Molina; in addition, Clemente Pachín Escalona, ​​Diana Carolina Molina and Eduardo Montero.