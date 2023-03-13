Home News House raid in Gulbarg, counterfeit drugs worth Rs 60 lakh recovered
News

House raid in Gulbarg, counterfeit drugs worth Rs 60 lakh recovered

House raid in Gulbarg, counterfeit drugs worth Rs 60 lakh recovered

Web Desk: On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, the drug control team of Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Peshawar raided a house located in Ulnoor Street, Gulberg opposite Khyber Supermarket Sadar area and seized fake medicines, labels, empty bottles. , unit cartons and printing machinery seized. Drug Inspectors Khushal Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ziaur Rehman, Madiha Anjum, Imranul Haq were included in the raid team. The team seized fake drugs worth about 6 million and the machinery used in the manufacture of fake drugs.
The team raided the house of Mohammad Niaz Qureshi located in Gulbarg Street Al Noor and seized fake medicines including empty bottles, printing machines, labels, unit cartons and other materials. The drug control team took samples of drugs for laboratory analysis and seized all other drugs, labels, bottles, unit cartons and other machinery under the Drug Act. A case was registered against the accused under the Drug Act. The Directorate General of Drug and Control and Pharmacy Services will continue regular operations against dealers of fake drugs.

