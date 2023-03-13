Web Desk: On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, the drug control team of Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Peshawar raided a house located in Ulnoor Street, Gulberg opposite Khyber Supermarket Sadar area and seized fake medicines, labels, empty bottles. , unit cartons and printing machinery seized. Drug Inspectors Khushal Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ziaur Rehman, Madiha Anjum, Imranul Haq were included in the raid team. The team seized fake drugs worth about 6 million and the machinery used in the manufacture of fake drugs.

