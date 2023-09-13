House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Calls for Formal Impeachment Investigation Against President Biden

Kevin McCarthy Calls for Formal Impeachment Investigation against President Joe Biden

(CNN) – On Tuesday, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, made a surprising announcement that he will request his committees to initiate a formal impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden. This decision comes despite the lack of conclusive evidence regarding the alleged direct benefit that the president may have received from his son’s businesses abroad.

McCarthy’s move comes as he faces mounting pressure from members of the far right within his party, who have threatened to remove him from his position if he does not proceed swiftly with the investigation. Additionally, McCarthy is also attempting to secure votes for government funding negotiations in order to avoid a potential administration shutdown.

“These accusations involve abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption,” stated McCarthy, a Republican from California, as he left his office in the Capitol. “They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives. That is why I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden.”

Despite ongoing GOP-led investigations, no direct evidence has been presented to demonstrate that President Biden has financially benefited from his son’s international businesses.

White House oversight and investigations spokesman, Ian Sams, condemned the GOP’s actions as “extreme politics at its worst.” Sams argued that House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months and have yet to find any evidence of wrongdoing. He further criticized McCarthy for reneging on an impeachment vote that he had previously promised, suggesting that his lack of support is the reason for the change.

The launch of an impeachment inquiry is expected to divide GOP lawmakers within Congress. Some Republicans, including those who frequently criticize President Biden and his administration, have expressed publicly that pursuing an impeachment investigation is ill-advised. Senate Republicans are concerned that such a move may backfire politically, inadvertently boosting President Biden and undermining efforts to portray him as misinformed on economic matters.

“We have many other pressing matters to attend to,” remarked Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, in response to inquiries about Biden’s potential impeachment trial. “I don’t see irrefutable evidence that would warrant moving forward. I didn’t see it during the Trump case, and I voted against it. I don’t see it in this case either.”

Even within McCarthy’s own conference, several members have voiced opposition to the impeachment effort. This raises doubts about whether there is enough support in the closely divided chamber to back an investigation, something McCarthy seems to be aware of at present.

However, McCarthy is grappling with mounting impatience among House Republicans on his right flank. His announcement came shortly before conservative Republican Representative Matt Gaetz filed a motion to remove McCarthy as chairman unless he fulfills Gaetz’s list of demands. In a floor speech, Gaetz criticized McCarthy’s announcement as “hasty” and “a baby step,” urging for faster action.

Gaetz accused McCarthy of breaking an agreement that was struck to secure McCarthy’s position as House speaker in January. “The Speaker of the House is reneging on the agreement that allowed him to take on this role,” Gaetz claimed. “The House of Representatives must either bring him into immediate and full compliance or remove him through a motion to vacate the presidency.”

Notably, McCarthy’s announcement does not indicate that there will be a vote in the House on the impeachment inquiry. This represents a change of position by the Republican Party leader, who had previously criticized Democrats for considering the same move. McCarthy had previously stated that he would hold a floor vote if an impeachment inquiry was pursued.

However, Tuesday’s news demonstrates McCarthy’s commitment to advancing the investigation, as he seeks to persuade skeptical House Republicans to support the initiative. Before disclosing his decision, McCarthy alerted his management team and committee chairs.

Three committees are expected to take part in the investigation: the House Judiciary Committee, led by Ohio Representative Jim Jordan; the House Oversight Committee, led by Kentucky Representative James Comer; and the House Ways and Means Committee, led by Missouri Representative Jason Smith. All three committees have participated in previous investigations concerning the Biden family.

McCarthy’s announcement follows weeks of private discussions with fellow Republicans, during which he expressed his intention to initiate an impeachment inquiry into Biden’s alleged business dealings. Although McCarthy had previously threatened to launch an investigation, his private conversations indicated even stronger signals regarding his intentions.

Simultaneously, McCarthy is laying the groundwork for arguing to Republican House members that they need to secure government funding in order to pursue these lines of investigation. The government faces a funding deadline at the end of this month, necessitating a resolution to avoid an administration shutdown.

During Tuesday’s announcement, McCarthy did not mention a specific vote to launch the investigation. However, earlier in September, he emphasized the importance of a full House vote to uphold impeachment, stating, “Opening an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes. The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives.” McCarthy’s recent change in stance regarding a vote has been highlighted by the White House.

The impeachment inquiry will undoubtedly continue to stir divisions among congressional Republicans as they navigate this contentious issue. The impact on President Biden’s presidency and political future remains uncertain.

— CNN’s Manu Raju and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

