With the innovations introduced by the Aid Decree quater, the family quotient becomes part of the Superbonus logic. The article that modifies the incentives for energy efficiency and anti-seismic works, reducing, among other things, the deduction from 110 to 90%, introduces a new method of calculating the income within which you can benefit from the subsidy for cottages. In fact, the decree reopens to new interventions by owners only on single-family units, provided that these are used as main dwellings and above all the taxpayer who carries out the interventions has an income not exceeding 15 thousand euros.

The calculation system

However, the latter is calculated in an innovative way. The income registered in the family in the year preceding the expense for efficiency must be taken. Once added, they are divided by a coefficient determined on the basis of the size of the family. If there is only one taxpayer, the coefficient is 1 and therefore all the income is taken. The coefficient is increased by one if there is a second cohabiting family member; 0.5 if there is a dependent family member, 1 if there are two dependent family members and 2 if there are three or more dependent family members. Thus, for example, a taxpayer with an income of 50 thousand euros, with a spouse and four dependent children, for the purposes of calculating the new quotient, will have to restate the relevant value for access to the building bonus at 12,500 euros.

Antoniozzi (Fdi): with a quotient of one thousand euros more per family

A tool, that of the family quotient, evoked together with the increase in the single allowance, at the Forum of families by Eugenia Roccella, minister for the family, birth rate and equal opportunities. It is destined for more extensive use if it is true, as stated by the deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Alfredo Antoniozzi, that “the introduction of the family quotient for taxes announced by the Meloni government will bring an average recovery of ‘one thousand annually for every family, an absolutely positive fact for our economy and for the larger families ».

Possible extensions

After the debut with the Sismabonus there could be further steps. On the other hand, the family quotient is one of the cornerstones on which FdI wants to rotate the overall reform of the personal income tax. The quotient was included in the program of the premier’s party, and confirmed as a programmatic objective right from the inauguration speech in Parliament. Nor should it be forgotten that the tax expert Maurizio Leo, now Deputy Minister of the Treasury, has always been a supporter of the measure.