The Superintendence of Residential Public Services (Superservicios) delivered a balance on the consumption of the liquid throughout the country. According to the results of the Aqueduct and Sewerage Sector Study, Colombians maintain a downward trend in average water consumption per household or residential subscriber, since they consumed an average of 12.7 cubic meters of water per month, as consolidated in 2022.

Based on the billed volume reports provided by 886 water service companies. This volume is within the basic consumption levels defined by the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Regulation Commission (CRA). Compared to 2014, when the average consumption per month was 17.35 cubic meters. In the sectoral study, it was also identified that communities in strata 1, 2 and 3 have a lower average consumption than subscribers in strata 4, 5 and 6.

Regarding this behavior, the superintendent, Dagoberto Quiroga Collazos, stated: “These results indicate consistency with the trends in water consumption in the world and in the countries of the region as established by studies of the Inter-American Development Bank, a situation that is encouraging given the needs for saving and efficient use of water, in the face of the global phenomenon of climate change. From this superintendency we will continue to support the policies of the National Government for territorial ordering around water in order to achieve the economic and social development that the country needs”.

These statements go hand in hand with the reality in homes, where putting a bottle of water in the toilet tank or reusing the water from the washing machine for other household tasks, apparently, are beginning to yield positive results.

The Superservicios monitors 4,150 providers of aqueduct, sewerage and cleaning services, according to the Single Registry of Public Service Providers, of which 1,640 are in rural areas. Of the companies registered in this Registry, 1,643 provide exclusively the aqueduct service; 843 of aqueduct, sewerage and cleanliness; 285 of aqueduct and sewerage and 48 of aqueduct and toilet.

Given

There are 1,119 drinking water treatment plants operating in the country.

Cipher

219 municipalities (20% of the country’s municipalities) registered a coverage of the public aqueduct service greater than 90%, while 61 municipalities (5%) presented coverage of less than 15%.

As for quality

According to the reports of the Single Information System (SUI), the quality of the water was suitable for human consumption in 619 municipalities of the country, 218 presented low risk, 154 medium risk, 85 high risk and 8 sanitary unfeasible risk due to non-compliance with parameters. special chemical or microbiological conditions that affect human health.