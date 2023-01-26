32,249 new housing units were sold in Valle del Cauca in 2022, which corresponded to an investment by households of 5.6 trillion pesos. Of the total sales, 27,974 units, that is, 86% were Social Interest Housing-VIS.

According to Alexandra Sofía Cañas, Manager of Camacol Valle, the construction sector tripled its new home sales since 2015, thanks to the national policy around the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ housing program, which has benefited 54,777 homes for eight years. “Although the sector reported a 14% adjustment compared to 2021 sales, the figures continue on a very positive path,” she highlighted.

For its part, thanks to the dynamics generated by the national policy of the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ program, the share of social housing sales in Valle del Cauca went from 69% in 2015 to 86% in 2022.

Other good news comes from the effectiveness of the allocation of subsidies from the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ Program in the department, since 65% of them reached households with incomes between 1 and 2 minimum wages, fulfilling the promise of facilitating home acquisition new urbanization to the lowest-income and most vulnerable families in the region.

Origin of homebuyer households

Camacol Valle conducted a survey with seven large construction companies in the region where it was determined that 39% of home buyers in 2022 were people from the Colombian Pacific and other departments of the country.

“Our objective was to find out who were the beneficiaries of the assigned subsidies, their income and their origin. The result was that 39% of home buyers in the Valley come from northern Cauca, Buenaventura, Tumaco, Guapi, Barbacoas, Quibdó among other cities. This is especially important now that the National Government seeks to promote its policies towards rurality.

From Camacol Valle we believe that in regions like ours, which have suffered such strong migratory processes, housing subsidies should continue to be maintained. Rurality is not only in the countryside and Valle del Cauca is a clear example of this, being a large recipient of rural population from different regions of the country.

The figures speak of the effectiveness of the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ program in the region: 65% of the subsidies were assigned to households with incomes between 1 and 2 minimum wages and 39% of the buyers were from the Pacific”, said the Manager from Camacol Valley.

