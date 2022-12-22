Listen to the audio version of the article

The employers’ associations and domestic workers’ unions are summoned to the Ministry of Labor for today, to address the issue of adjusting wages from 1 January 2023.

The collective agreement that regulates the relationships between cleaners, carers and babysitters with the families where they work provides for an annual adjustment of the minimum levels of wages based on inflation, recorded by Istat on 30 November of each year. In particular, article 38 of the National Collective Labor Agreement provides that a national commission made up of employers’ and trade union parties, convened annually by the Ministry of Labour, is responsible for updating wages. In the absence of the parties or if there is no agreement, the adjustment takes place automatically to the extent of 80% of the inflation for the minimum wages, and to the extent of 100% of the inflation for the conventional values ​​of the board and lodging of the workers.

Toward adjustment of 9.44% from January

This means that, unless otherwise agreed between the parties, the adjustment of the minimums from January 2023, with inflation at 11.8% (November data), would be 9.44%.

The greatest impact of the increases will be on families who have a live-in carer, who is not paid “by the hour”, but on the basis of a minimum monthly salary, and therefore with an hourly wage more similar to the minimums set by the National Collective Labor Agreement (currently the minimum monthly salary of a “C Super” level carer is 1,026 euros). Relationships that envisage cohabitation between family assistant and employer are 23.4%, out of a total of one million domestic employers.

Households that already pay their collaborators a higher hourly wage than the minimums of the National Collective Labor Agreement will not, on the other hand, be impacted by any increases in the minimums. An example can help to understand better: for a maid who only carries out house cleaning functions, the minimum hourly wage envisaged by the National Collective Labor Agreement is 4.83 euros. However, many families pay an hourly wage higher than this level, and therefore will not suffer the effects of increases linked to inflation.