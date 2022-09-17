Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, almost 2 million and 500 thousand families, 9.9% of the total, spend a share equal to or greater than 40% of their disposable income on housing. This is what emerges from an Istat Report, dedicated to housing emergencies. The situation concerns 36.6% of households with equivalent net income below the first quintile and 32.3% of those rented. Compared to the family typology, high values ​​of this indicator are again observed for 18.3% of lonely people and in particular those under 35 (30.8%).

In arrears in the payment of household utilities

Further confirmation of the difficult conditions observed for some segments of the population comes from the percentage of families who report that they have found themselves in arrears at least once, during 2021, with the payment of expenses for households, rent or installments. mortgage (at national level respectively 6.2%, 9.4% and 2.7% of households). The delay in the payment of household expenses is associated with their incidence on disposable income: the share of families overdue with payments is higher in the poorest fifth, where 13.5% of households are behind with utilities (compared to to 2% of the richest fifth), 16.3% of families who pay a rent are in arrears with the payment and 9.4% of families who have taken out a mortgage are in difficulty with the installment.

More weight for rented families

According to the Report, the 20% of families with the lowest income spends on average 32.3% of their income on housing, while the wealthiest 20% spends 6.6% of their income monthly on housing. In the country, 20.5% of families as a whole are rented, 70.8% the owner of the property used while 8.7% have their home in usufruct or free of charge. The greatest burden for the house is borne by rented families who on average (for the overall income) spend 579 euros, 27.9% of their income on average. The families owning their own home who pay the mortgage are 12.8% of the total (about 3.3 million families) and for these the incidence of expenditure gross of the capital account on income is 21.1 %, lower than the average for renters.

Higher expenses when the house is subject to a mortgage

The most affluent families spend on average € 363 per month on average incomes of € 5,473 while those in the quintile with the lowest incomes spend on average € 288 out of 893 on the house. If a family spends an average of € 320 per month compared to a net income of 2,734 euros in the previous calendar year, rented families spend on average more with 579 euros per month on average, equal to 27.9% of income (263 euros for the owners). The expense for the owners is higher when the house is subject to a loan (377 euros) while if we consider the return of the capital account included in the installment among the charges related to the home, the expense rises to 749 euros.