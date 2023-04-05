Home News Housing: Hamburg’s real estate market is changing into a buyer’s market
News

Housing: Hamburg’s real estate market is changing into a buyer’s market

by admin
Housing: Hamburg’s real estate market is changing into a buyer’s market

Reside
Hamburg’s real estate market is changing into a buyer’s market

Residential buildings in the “Mitte Altona” residential area. photo

© Christian Charisius/dpa/archive image

The real estate market in Hamburg and the surrounding area remains expensive, but is changing. “A seller’s market is becoming a buyer’s market,” said the CEO of LBS Bausparkasse Schleswig-Holstein-Hamburg AG, Jens Grelle, on Wednesday at the presentation of the LBS real estate market atlas for Hamburg and the surrounding area 2023.

The real estate market in Hamburg and the surrounding area remains expensive, but is changing. “A seller’s market is becoming a buyer’s market,” said the CEO of LBS Bausparkasse Schleswig-Holstein-Hamburg AG, Jens Grelle, on Wednesday at the presentation of the LBS real estate market atlas for Hamburg and the surrounding area 2023.

The publicly accessible offer is increasing again, the marketing times are getting longer. This increases the scope for negotiation for potential buyers. On the other hand, the turnaround in interest rates initiated last year makes buying a property more difficult. The loan conditions had tripled within a few months. When buying used houses and apartments, the energy standard is also becoming increasingly important. “In the future, the most significant price declines will be seen in existing properties, which have a lot of catching up to do here,” said Grelle.

dpa

#Subjects
See also  Can News Break, which is popular in the United States, not be controlled by the Chinese government?

You may also like

Hamyang Lotus House·Homirang·Kkotdam, Healing Agriculture·Social Agriculture :: Sympathy...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Metropolitan Cathedral

Data without pathos: Sanctions don’t work and Russia...

Copa Libertadores: The DIM missed the victory at...

Added a new job! Li Qiang, Cai Qi’s...

GdW, the central association of the housing industry,...

You will no longer see propellers only on...

sweeten the traditions

New immunosuppressant in lupus nephritis

Neither handcuffed nor detained. Donald Trump returned to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy