The real estate market in Hamburg and the surrounding area remains expensive, but is changing. “A seller’s market is becoming a buyer’s market,” said the CEO of LBS Bausparkasse Schleswig-Holstein-Hamburg AG, Jens Grelle, on Wednesday at the presentation of the LBS real estate market atlas for Hamburg and the surrounding area 2023.

The real estate market in Hamburg and the surrounding area remains expensive, but is changing. “A seller’s market is becoming a buyer’s market,” said the CEO of LBS Bausparkasse Schleswig-Holstein-Hamburg AG, Jens Grelle, on Wednesday at the presentation of the LBS real estate market atlas for Hamburg and the surrounding area 2023.

The publicly accessible offer is increasing again, the marketing times are getting longer. This increases the scope for negotiation for potential buyers. On the other hand, the turnaround in interest rates initiated last year makes buying a property more difficult. The loan conditions had tripled within a few months. When buying used houses and apartments, the energy standard is also becoming increasingly important. “In the future, the most significant price declines will be seen in existing properties, which have a lot of catching up to do here,” said Grelle.

dpa