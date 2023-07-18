Housing loan for workers

Gloria Camargo

Workers in Colombia now have even greater motivation to access housing loans through subsidies. This is due to a change that is included in the National Development Plan (PND), which allows access to the benefits of the Mi Casa Ya program through employee funds.

The National Association of Employee Funds (Analfe) recently highlighted that the first granting of housing subsidies has been given through a fund called Empleados Presente, from Grupo Éxito. This means that this practice can now be continued in different companies that have employee funds, for the benefit of their employees.

As explained by Miller García Perdomo, executive president of Analfe, as a result of the issuance of Law 2079 in 2021, employee funds and the Solidarity Economy sector have become main actors in obtaining housing subsidies. Based on this law, employee funds can process agreements for fresh subsidies at Banco de la República and make agreements with Fonvivienda and the Ministry of Housing to obtain them.

Colombia has around 1,500 employee funds, which benefit more than a million workers affiliated and linked under legal contracts, according to La República.

Workers who wish to access this benefit through their company’s employee fund must meet several requirements, including:

Earn up to two current legal minimum wages.

Be affiliated with the company’s employee fund.

Have the approval of a mortgage loan or housing leasing.

Have a home ready for delivery and scheduled for the signing of deeds in the next 6 months.

Not have been benefited from another housing subsidy.

It is important to remember that, through the Mi Casa Ya program, workers will receive a subsidy equivalent to 44 minimum wages, approximately 50 million pesos.

This change represents a great advance to benefit associates in employee funds and will facilitate access to housing in Colombia, according to La República.

It is important to mention that, although Analfe does not mention other requirements, in this new Government additional conditions have been established to access this subsidy created during the administration of Juan Manuel Santos. In this new phase of the program, it was established that households must meet minimum Sisbén scores to access the subsidy, as detailed below:

Households classified between subgroups A1 and C8 will receive a down payment subsidy equivalent to 30 current legal monthly minimum wages (SMMLV).

Households between the C9 and D20 subgroups will receive a subsidy equivalent to 20 SMMLV.

