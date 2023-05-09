Housing market grows in Chía and Cajicá

La Sabana de Bogotá has become an attractive area for home purchase due to its urbanization and quality of life. Industrialization in the sector has even escalated, which means that more people have the need to live close to their work. And, of course, that the costs of real estate are even more attractive; it is possible to find larger spaces with less budget. Home Capital Outlet calculates a saving of approximately 17% in money when compared to Bogota.

Stefano Puccini, co-founder and director of sales at Home Capital Outlet, says that: “nearby municipalities such as Chía and Cajicá are the ones that people choose the most to live away from the speed of the Capital thanks to their development not only in real estate growth, but also economically. Even the expansion of the northern highway has also led to several shopping centers, clinics, and hotels beginning to locate in the Sabana for this very reason.”

According to a study by the Colombian Chamber of Construction, Camacol, people are looking for options to have their own home, more precisely 94,484 families from all over Cundinamarca. In this sense, in Bogotá the towns with the greatest demand are Chapinero Usaquén and Engativá, while in the surroundings of the Capital, the most desired places are Chía (20.7%), Soacha (19.4%) and Cajicá ( 19.2%).

The high development generated in this area in the last three years has stimulated the execution of business constructions, for which the area has been valued, offering, in addition to this, a better quality of life in terms of safety and traffic.

“If we took the same real estate product (64 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a parking lot), in Bogotá the prices would be around $342 million, while in Chía and Cajicá they are around $284 million, on average,” Puccini says. .