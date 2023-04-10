Housing prices are soaring, many people will choose to buy a house in a joint venture, whether it is between relatives or friends, the biggest fear of buying a house in a joint venture is that disputes will be caused by disagreements in the future. Therefore, in order to protect their own rights and interests, experts suggest that it is best to use joint registration when buying a house in a joint venture, so that the property rights can be guaranteed. Jointly held, if you choose to register separately under the name of a certain person to form a borrowed name registration, at this time it is recommended to set up mortgage rights and advance notice registration at the same time, and keep all transaction receipts, remittance slips, and tax receipts as proof of capital contribution. Protect yourself.

It is recommended to choose joint registration for joint venture house purchase

In order to avoid emotional changes and enemies in the future when purchasing a house through a joint venture, Land Registrar Wu Weijie of Pilot Land Regulatory Office suggested that the best registration method is joint registration, and the property rights are held jointly. In addition, the proportion of capital contribution and tax burden can be specified in the contract. Only when the house is disposed of in the future can the income from the sale of the house be distributed back in proportion.

However, joint registration also has disadvantages. The preferential tax rate for self-use housing of land value-added tax has a “once in a lifetime” rule, that is, when the conditions for self-use housing are met, each person can only use the preferential tax rate once in his life. If joint registration is adopted, he must declare land value-added tax If you buy and sell real estate in the future, you must meet the requirements that you, your spouse, and minor children have no other real estate under the name of you, so that the “one-time-for-a-lifetime” regulation will apply, otherwise There will be no chance to use the preferential land tax rate again. In addition, the most common problem with joint registration is that many banks are not willing to lend money unless they are related by relatives or boyfriends and girlfriends.

Generally speaking, the biggest difficulty of joint registration is that many banks are not willing to lend money unless it is a relationship between a relative or a boyfriend and girlfriend.Figure/591 Housing Trading Network

To use a borrowed name to register, you need to sign an agreement to protect yourself

Therefore, if you choose to register separately under the name of one of them, the first and more common method is to register in a borrowed name. Because the property right is in the name of one of them, both parties must sign a registration agreement in a borrowed name to clearly state how much each joint venturer will contribute. , and keep all transaction receipts, remittance slips, and tax receipts as proof of capital contribution, otherwise if the other party handles the real estate without authorization, it will be difficult to get it back.

In addition, Wu Weijie, a local politician, suggested that when choosing a borrowed name registration, you should set up mortgage rights and advance notice registration to protect yourself. Advance notice means that if there are any issues such as sales, gifts, trusts, transfers, or mortgage settings in the future, the other party must agree It can only be enforced, which can prevent the real estate from being resold, gifted or mortgaged by the owner at will. However, if the real estate is judged, expropriated, or enforced by the court, the right to request advance notice registration cannot be claimed.

Therefore, you can also choose to ensure a more complete trust registration. For example, A and B have a joint venture. The house is first registered to A, and then A trusts it to B. Therefore, B becomes the owner, but A must note in the trust contract that B cannot dispose of it. At this time, neither A nor B can dispose of the house. If they want to sell the house, they will have to change the contents of the trust or write off the trust. The biggest advantage of using trust registration is that the house will not be affected by court judgments or any enforcement.

There are four registration methods for joint venture house purchase.Figure/591 Housing Trading Network

Tips:

For joint ventures, Qiu Aili, CEO of House123 real estate platform, suggested that the number of joint ventures should be 2 to 4 people, and should not be too many. If it is for investment, it is recommended to choose people with different expertise, which can complement each other. In addition, because everyone Risk tolerance and capital needs are different. Therefore, if the investment is not as expected, it is easy to have disputes about the time and price of the item. These are all things that must be considered before buying a joint venture. It is recommended to discuss these details and clearly write them down. Within the contract, avoid subsequent disputes.

Text/authorized from 591 Housing Trading Network

