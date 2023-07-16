How a cannibal became a cannibal-intellectual. Who is the real Yevgeny Prigozhin

The renowned investigative channel Projekt claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the oligarch, the owner of the mercenary army of the Wagnerites and the leader of the military rebellion against the Russian army command, is seriously ill.

Allegedly, he has undergone a long – and quite successful – treatment for an oncological disease in the abdominal cavity.

Whether this is so or not cannot now be proven with 100% certainty. It is certain, however, that Prigozhin takes care of his body more than the average mortal. Just look into his private chambers.

Until recently, there were only rumors about what was hidden in them. Now it is already known.

Sensational reports – including photographs – of what was found in Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg home were published by the official pro-regime press and opposition media. The rare agreement shows that it is not propaganda by either of the opposing parties.

But the list of found objects includes items that are, to put it mildly, extravagant.

Thus

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

