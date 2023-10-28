How a pastry chef and a baron tell the tradition of three houses

The traditional Café Kastner in Bad Leonfelden, the equally venerable Schröckmayr coffee house in Neufelden and the neighboring Hotel Sammer not only have one owner in common: Helmut Daurer. All houses can also look back on an eventful and long history. The Hotel Sammer in Neufelden is now to be given new life – the opening as a top-class coffee house hotel is imminent.

“With the new Hotel Schröckmayr-Kastner, I want to preserve the old and create new things. I’m not someone who wants to do something that he can’t do,” says the pastry chef, who runs the neighboring Café Schröckmayr and also the Café Kastner in Bad Leonfelden . Rather, he wants to continue practicing his pastry craft. But because for him good cakes and pastries are indispensable for a coffee house, he also wants to tell history and stories with the converted Hotel Sammer.

After all, the hotel grew out of a butcher shop founded in 1919. It should remain a hotel. The centerpiece will be a coffee house – furnished with feeling. He doesn’t think much of black-painted cement-wood wool panels on the ceiling. “I don’t want to build a castle of architects – that’s just not who we are,” says Daurer. Rather, he wants to concentrate on the history of the Schröckmayr, Kastner and of course Sammer houses. Six history boards on the walls provide information about the events that shaped the hundreds of years old companies. A good friend of Helmut Daurer, a real baron, worked through all of this. Lüder von Buxhoeveden, for his part, can look back on an eventful family history among the European nobility. He compiled and processed the company histories of the three companies for Helmut Daurer. There will also be space for a large painting next to the history boards. Here, local artist Thomas Paster combined the three historic buildings in one painting. The Hotel Sammer is flanked by the Kastner pastry shop on the left and the Schröckmayrhaus on the right.

Helmut Daurer (l.) with his good friend Lüder Baron von Buxhoeveden Image: Fellhofer

Old meets modern

For the furnishings, the owner not only had the original furniture restored, but also looked at antique shops throughout the German-speaking region. He has polished up old brass chandeliers as well as restored and supplemented old wing chairs. Credenzas, chests of drawers, cupboards, everything is combined to create a unique interior. A small confessional from a monastery is also integrated into the coffee house – because of the sweet sins.

The bakery is getting bigger

But what will happen to the existing Schröckmayr pastry shop? The current pastry shop is moving to the new house with 200 seats inside and another 150 on the terrace with a view of the Neufeldner reservoir. The old location is undergoing major renovations and the bakery is being enlarged.

By the way, we also cook, but only one menu. According to Daurer, an à la carte shop is not planned.

Although construction work is already well advanced, there is no opening date yet. “When it’s ready, we’ll start a soft opening phase,” he says.

Author

Thomas Fellhofer

Local editor Mühlviertel

Thomas Fellhofer

