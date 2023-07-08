How a swimming pond helps with worries

Christa and Willi Sorg have named their green paradise in Ried in der Riedmark in the Mühlviertel “carefree oasis”. The name was obvious, but is no longer correct. “We’re just having to cope with a stroke of fate in the extended family,” says the 53-year-old, who works as a nurse in the religious hospital in Linz. She doesn’t say more, just this much: “We are also experiencing how much strength nature gives us in difficult times”.

The terrace is the “wellness oasis” of the family. Image: VOLKER Weihbold

nature and garden people

The Sorgs have always been garden people. Immediately after the wedding 30 years ago, the couple built a house and lovingly designed the green area around it. The parents of adult daughters (who have long since moved out) created a swimming pond back then, which is still the centerpiece of their garden today. They both enjoy relaxing in a lounger on the terrace and of course they also like swimming in the clear, soft water. Everything is natural, there is no chemistry. “The great thing about the pond is that you can feel the seasons. In winter, we used to have a thick layer of ice that the children could skate on,” says Willi Sorg, who works as a glazier. It is also he who implements his wife’s ideas in a crafted way.

Husband Wilhelm “Willi” actively supports his wife with gardening. Image: Volker Weihbold

“She’s the creative one and also the one with the green thumb,” says the 56-year-old. In addition to the swimming pond, the family has a vegetable garden that “is just big enough to provide us with fresh food in the summer. But it doesn’t do so much work that we can’t go away.” When they are out and about – both love mountain and bike tours – the daughters help out. But they like to come and visit Mum and Dad’s garden regularly – anyway.

The OÖN garden choice

